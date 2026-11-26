India will take the field at Hagley Oval in Christchurch looking to win the series as they face New Zealand in the second Test from Friday, November 27. The 2-match Test series is currently level at 0-0, with the first game ending in a draw in Wellington.

The Indian management's choice of playing XI became a topic of discussion during the first Test. Experienced players such as Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja were left out despite their proven records in the format.

In this article, check out 2 changes India can make to their playing XI for the second Test in Christchurch.

What Changes Can India Make to Their Playing XI for the 2nd Test Against New Zealand?

1. Mohammed Siraj May Replace Akash Deep or Prasidh Krishna

The inclusion of Mohammed Siraj came as a surprise to the cricketing fraternity in the first Test. The right-arm pacer has been the workhorse of the Indian Test team. Siraj has not got many opportunities in 2026, but he has been India's trump card in overseas Tests on several occasions.