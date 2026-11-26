India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: 2 Changes India Can Make to Playing XI in Christchurch
With the series on the line, India will look to field their strongest XI against New Zealand in Christchurch to keep their World Test Championship hopes alive. Check 2 possible changes.
India will take the field at Hagley Oval in Christchurch looking to win the series as they face New Zealand in the second Test from Friday, November 27. The 2-match Test series is currently level at 0-0, with the first game ending in a draw in Wellington.
The Indian management's choice of playing XI became a topic of discussion during the first Test. Experienced players such as Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja were left out despite their proven records in the format.
In this article, check out 2 changes India can make to their playing XI for the second Test in Christchurch.
What Changes Can India Make to Their Playing XI for the 2nd Test Against New Zealand?
1. Mohammed Siraj May Replace Akash Deep or Prasidh Krishna
The inclusion of Mohammed Siraj came as a surprise to the cricketing fraternity in the first Test. The right-arm pacer has been the workhorse of the Indian Test team. Siraj has not got many opportunities in 2026, but he has been India's trump card in overseas Tests on several occasions.
His iconic performance came during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, where Siraj was the leading wicket-taker in the 5-match Test series against England, which ended in a 2-2 draw. How can one forget his sensational performance in the final Test at The Oval, where India bounced back from nowhere to win the match in one of the most memorable performances.
Siraj's inclusion will definitely bring a lot of experience to the table and complement Jasprit Bumrah from the other end as well. He can replace Akash Deep or Prasidh Krishna, who have not been impressive recently.
|
Stats
|
2026
|
Matches
|
3
|
Wickets
|
5
|
Average
|
28.60
|
Economy
|
2.51
|
Best Bowling
|
2/44
2. Ravindra Jadeja May Replace Washington Sundar
Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the most legendary all-rounders in Test cricket around the world, with more than 4,100 runs and 356 wickets to his name.
Jadeja can replace Washington Sundar, who had a quiet first Test with both the bat and the ball. Jadeja has been very impressive in recent years, especially with the bat. If India encounter a tricky surface in Christchurch, Jadeja can become the saviour lower down the order for Team India.
|
Stats
|
2026
|
Matches
|
2
|
Runs
|
65
|
Batting Average
|
21.67
|
Wickets
|
8
|
Bowling Average
|
33.38
|
Best Bowling
|
3/57
Ravindra Jadeja played only 2 matches in 2026 where he has taken 8 wickets and scored 65 runs in total. Both the matches were against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka months ago.
Also READ: New Zealand vs India Test Series 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head Record, Squads and Live Streaming Details
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