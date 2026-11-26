The Shares of National Stock Exchange of India at 10:05 AM on Thursday of 26 November 2026 touched Rs. 2,400. NSE with that single tick ranks third among the world’s largest listed stock exchange operators.

Think about that for a second. India’s premier stock exchange just moved ahead of century-old European financial powerhouses in Frankfurt and London which capped an extraordinary 63 day run since its public debut.

Read more about how NSE replace Deutsche and LSE from the list of top three stock exchanges by market capitalisation here on and who are in the top ten ranking.

How NSE Claimed World’s Third Stock Exchange Ranking?

In morning trade on November 26 NSE shares jumped 3.55% on the BSE (Scrip Code: 544937) from a previous close of Rs. 2,317.65. That rally pushed its market capitalisation close to Rs. 5.92 lakh crore, or roughly $64.1 billion.