National Stock Exchange of India Ranks Third Globally by Market Cap After Surpassing Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange Group
Just two months after its September 2026 BSE debut, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) hit a record Rs. 2,400 share price on November 26, pushing its valuation to $64.1 billion and overtaking Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange Group globally.
The Shares of National Stock Exchange of India at 10:05 AM on Thursday of 26 November 2026 touched Rs. 2,400. NSE with that single tick ranks third among the world’s largest listed stock exchange operators.
Think about that for a second. India’s premier stock exchange just moved ahead of century-old European financial powerhouses in Frankfurt and London which capped an extraordinary 63 day run since its public debut.
Read more about how NSE replace Deutsche and LSE from the list of top three stock exchanges by market capitalisation here on and who are in the top ten ranking.
How NSE Claimed World’s Third Stock Exchange Ranking?
In morning trade on November 26 NSE shares jumped 3.55% on the BSE (Scrip Code: 544937) from a previous close of Rs. 2,317.65. That rally pushed its market capitalisation close to Rs. 5.92 lakh crore, or roughly $64.1 billion.
Market data reported by ANI, "NSE was valued at around USD 64.1 billion, ahead of Deutsche Boerse at USD 63.4 billion, London Stock Exchange Group at USD 62.4 billion, Nasdaq at USD 59.4 billion and HKEX at USD 57.1 billion."
By the closing bell at 3:30 PM IST, NSE settled near Rs. 2,348.60 and locking in its historic world ranking.
What are Top 10 Listed Stock Exchanges by Market Cap in November 2026?
Rremember that the following stock exchange ranking list tracks publicly listed exchange companies and not state-owned exchanges like Shanghai.
|
Global Rank
|
Stock Exchange Operator
|
Country and Region
|
Approx. Market Cap (in USD)
|
1
|
CME Group Inc.
|
United States
|
$111.6 Billion
|
2
|
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
|
United States
|
$99.4 Billion
|
3
|
National Stock Exchange (NSE)
|
India
|
$64.1 Billion
|
4
|
Deutsche Boerse AG
|
Germany
|
$63.4 Billion
|
5
|
London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)
|
United Kingdom
|
$62.4 Billion
|
6
|
Nasdaq Inc.
|
United States
|
$59.4 Billion
|
7
|
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX)
|
Hong Kong
|
$57.1 Billion
|
8
|
Japan Exchange Group (JPX)
|
Japan
|
~$42-44 Billion
|
9
|
Euronext N.V.
|
Pan-European
|
~$15-17 Billion
|
10
|
Cboe Global Markets
|
United States
|
~$21-22 Billion*
(Note: Ranks 8 to 10 fluctuate daily based on currency conversion and European/US market closes.)
NSE Share Price History: From a Muted ₹1,800 BSE Debut to a ₹6 Lakh Crore Stock Exchange
Did you catch NSE’s IPO back in September? It actually started slow.
On September 24, 2026, NSE listed exclusively on rival BSE at ₹1,800 per share, a tiny 0.84% premium over its ₹1,785 issue price.
Soon after, the stock slipped to a post-listing low of ₹1,640.25.
Why did it list on BSE?
Under SEBI’s Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations is an exchange cannot list on its own platform.
Then came the turnaround.
Strong Q2 FY27 results reported on BSE filings showed ₹3,567.04 crore in standalone sales and ₹2,163.58 crore in net profit.
The stock surged 34% in October and climbed to #5 globally on November 20 and then gained in 14 out of 18 sessions this November.
Difference Between Exchange Valuation and Market Size
If you are preparing for GK or finance quizzes then do not mix up two very different numbers.
-
Exchange Operator Valuation ($64.1 Billion): This is the value of NSE as a company, its own shares, profits, and infrastructure. Here, NSE beats Nasdaq Inc. ($59.4 billion).
-
Total Listed Market Size (~$5 Trillion): This is the combined value of all companies traded on the exchange. By this metric, the US markets (NYSE, operated by #2 ICE, and Nasdaq) sit above $45–50 trillion, while India ranks fifth globally.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.