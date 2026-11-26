BPSC AEDO Bharti 2026: सहायक शिक्षा विकास पदाधिकारी के 935 पदों पर नया विज्ञापन जारी, 1 दिसंबर से आवेदन
BPSC AEDO Bharti 2026: बीपीएससी ने बिहार के शिक्षा विभाग के अंतर्गत सहायक शिक्षा विकास पदाधिकारी (AEDO) के 935 पदों पर नियुक्ति के लिए नया विज्ञापन जारी कर दिया है। यह भर्ती विज्ञापन संख्या 16/2026 के तहत निकाली गई है।
BPSC AEDO Bharti 2026: बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग (BPSC) ने बिहार के शिक्षा विभाग के अंतर्गत सहायक शिक्षा विकास पदाधिकारी (AEDO) के 935 पदों पर नियुक्ति के लिए नया विज्ञापन जारी कर दिया है। यह भर्ती विज्ञापन संख्या 16/2026 के तहत निकाली गई है। आयोग की ओर से जारी सूचना के अनुसार, पूर्व में प्रकाशित विज्ञापन संख्या 87/2025 को रद्द करते हुए यह नया विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है।
विज्ञापन सं.-16/2026, शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार के अन्तर्गत सहायक शिक्षा विकास पदाधिकारी के कुल-935 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु (पूर्व में दिनांक-22.08.2025 को प्रकाशित विज्ञापन संख्या-87/2025 को रद्द करते हुए) सुयोग्य भारतीय उम्मीदवारों से विहित प्रपत्र में ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए जाते हैं। #BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #AEDO #ExamUpdate #BPSCAEDO #AEDOExam #AEDONotification— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) November 26, 2026
महत्वपूर्ण तिथियां
ऑनलाइन आवेदन एवं शुल्क भुगतान प्रारंभ: 01 दिसंबर 2026
शुल्क भुगतान की अंतिम तिथि: 30 दिसंबर 2026
ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि: 31 दिसंबर 2026
इच्छुक और पात्र अभ्यर्थी विस्तृत विज्ञापन, दिशा-निर्देश और आवेदन प्रक्रिया से जुड़ी पूरी जानकारी के लिए BPSC की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bpsc.bih.gov.in पर जा सकते हैं।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.