Students in Jharkhand can plan their December holidays in advance, as the 2026 school holiday calendar includes Christmas and winter vacation. Schools will remain closed on December 25 for Christmas, followed by the scheduled winter break from December 28 to 31, 2026. These dates apply to government, aided and minority schools covered under the calendar. Students will get four days of winter vacation at the end of December, giving them time to relax, spend time with family and prepare for the next academic term. Check the complete December 2026 school holiday calendar below for all holiday dates, including Sundays. Jharkhand Schools December 2026: Complete Holiday Calendar The December holiday schedule includes a Christmas holiday followed by four days of winter vacation. The dates mentioned in the 2026 school calendar are as follows:

Date Day Occasion December 6, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday December 13, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday December 20, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday December 25, 2026 Friday Christmas Day December 27, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday December 28, 2026 Monday Winter Vacation December 29, 2026 Tuesday Winter Vacation December 30, 2026 Wednesday Winter Vacation December 31, 2026 Thursday Winter Vacation When Will Winter Vacation Start in Jharkhand in 2026? According to the 2026 integrated holiday calendar, Jharkhand schools will observe winter vacation from December 28, 2026. The break will continue until December 31, 2026. The scheduled winter break covers the final four days of December. Students should check their respective school notices for any additional holidays, local changes or instructions regarding the reopening of classes. The calendar was reported as being issued by JCERT for government, aided and minority schools. Therefore, students attending these institutions can refer to the prescribed dates while planning their December holidays.

Christmas Holiday in Jharkhand Schools 2026 Christmas will be observed on December 25, 2026, which falls on a Friday. It is included in the Jharkhand school holiday calendar. Students will get a holiday on Christmas Day before the scheduled winter vacation begins on December 28. However, the Christmas holiday and the winter vacation are separate entries in the calendar. Will Private Schools in Jharkhand Remain Closed in December 2026? Private schools may follow their own academic calendars and holiday schedules. Although Christmas is a widely observed holiday, the winter vacation dates of December 28 to 31 should not automatically be treated as compulsory dates for every private school. Parents and students should check the official circular or holiday notice issued by their respective schools. Some institutions may announce different winter break dates depending on their academic schedule and local requirements.

Can the Jharkhand Government Extend School Holidays Due to Cold Weather? Severe cold waves, dense fog and a sudden drop in temperature can lead to an extension of school holidays in Jharkhand. The state government or district administration may announce additional holidays or change school timings to ensure students' safety during extreme weather conditions. Such decisions are usually taken after reviewing local weather conditions and may apply to government and private schools, depending on the official order. Students and parents should regularly check school notices and district administration announcements for the latest updates. If cold weather becomes severe in December 2026, the winter vacation may be extended, but students should wait for an official announcement before making any changes to their school schedule.

Also Check: School Holidays in December 2026 Frequently Asked Questions on Jharkhand School Holiday in December 2026 Q1. When will winter vacation start in Jharkhand in 2026? According to the 2026 integrated school holiday calendar, winter vacation in Jharkhand is scheduled to begin on December 28, 2026. Q2. When will winter vacation end in Jharkhand schools? The scheduled winter vacation will continue until December 31, 2026, which is the last day of the holiday period. Q3. Is December 25, 2026, a school holiday in Jharkhand? Christmas Day will be observed as a school holiday in Jharkhand on December 25, 2026, as listed in the integrated holiday calendar. Q4. How many days is the scheduled winter vacation in Jharkhand in December 2026? The scheduled winter vacation will last for four days, starting on December 28 and ending on December 31, 2026.