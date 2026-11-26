UPSSSC Junior Analyst Food Result 2026 OUT: Download Final Merit List PDF at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC has officially released the Junior Analyst Food Examination final result on November 26, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their final result through the official website. Check the details below.
Key Points
- UPSSSC Junior Analyst Food Result 2026 declared on November 26, 2026.
- Exam held on February 16, 2025, for 417 Junior Analyst vacancies.
- Candidates can check results and cutoff marks at upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC Junior Analyst Food Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially declared the UP Junior Food Analyst Result 2026 today November 26, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examination conducted on February 16, 2025 can now check their final result on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The result contains the details of candidates who have been shortlisted along with the final cutoff marks. Through this recruitment drive a total of 417 vacancies of Junior Analyst (Food) would be filed under the Food Safety and Drug Administration, U.P.
UPSSSC Junior Analyst Food Result 2026 PDF Download Link
UPSSSC has released the UP Junior Analyst Result 2026 online on its official website. Candidates must visit the results section of the Commission's website and open the notification PDF. Candidates who have been finally shortlisted must keep a printed copy of the result for the next stage. Check the direct link to download the UPSSSC Food Analyst Final Result 2026 in the table below
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UPSSSC Junior Analyst Final Result 2026 Link
UPSSSC Junior Analyst Food Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the UPSSSC Junior Analyst result 2026 in the table below.
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Particular
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Details
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Exam
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UP Junior Analyst Food Result 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Result
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Declared
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Result Release Date
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September 11, 2026
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Result Mode
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Online
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Total Qualified Candidates
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414
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No of Vacancies
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417
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
How to Download UPSSSC Junior Analyst Result 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to check their UP Lekhpal Result 2026-
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Go to the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
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The homepage will open where you will find the notice board section
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Now click on the link titled UPSSSC Junior Analyst Food Result 2026
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Enter the required credentials.
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Submit the details to check the result.
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Check your qualifying status in the result.
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Download and save a copy of the result for future reference
Details Mentioned in UPSSSC Junior Analyst Food Result 2026
Candidates can check the following details mentioned in the UPSSSC Junior Analyst Food Result 2026-
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Candidate name
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Roll number
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Registration number
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Category
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Qualifying status
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Merit or shortlisting status
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.