UPSSSC Junior Analyst Food Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially declared the UP Junior Food Analyst Result 2026 today November 26, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examination conducted on February 16, 2025 can now check their final result on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The result contains the details of candidates who have been shortlisted along with the final cutoff marks. Through this recruitment drive a total of 417 vacancies of Junior Analyst (Food) would be filed under the Food Safety and Drug Administration, U.P.

UPSSSC Junior Analyst Food Result 2026 PDF Download Link

UPSSSC has released the UP Junior Analyst Result 2026 online on its official website. Candidates must visit the results section of the Commission's website and open the notification PDF. Candidates who have been finally shortlisted must keep a printed copy of the result for the next stage. Check the direct link to download the UPSSSC Food Analyst Final Result 2026 in the table below