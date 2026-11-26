The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will close the online application window for the Maharashtra Talathi recruitment 2026 tomorrow, November 27, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Eligible candidates who are seeking appointment to the 1840 Gram Mahasul Adhikari (Talathi), Group C vacancies under the Revenue and Forest Department must submit their forms and post preferences on mpsconline.gov.in before the last date for the online submission of the application forms for 2026. The online application submission portal was reopened on November 13, 2026, following a major vacancy increase under the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2026. This recruitment drive offers candidates a final opportunity to register before the official website closes tomorrow night.

The Maharashtra Talathi recruitment 2026 will close tomorrow. Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment drive can use the direct link given below and submit their application forms at their earliest convenience. Candidates who will be applying for the first time will have to visit the website to check the eligibility criteria first. Candidates who have already applied can log in to their dashboard and use the View button to recheck the eligibility criteria. Given below is the direct link to submit the online application form:-

Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2026 Direct Link

Also check, Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Syllabus 2026

Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2026:-