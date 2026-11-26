Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Online November 27, 2026; Check Eligibility, Fee & Exam Date
Online applications for Maharashtra Talathi recruitment for 1840 posts will close tomorrow, November 27, 2026, at mpsc.gov.in. Check the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- Online application window for MPSC Talathi recruitment closes November 27, 2026.
- Last date for online fee payment for applications is November 30, 2026.
- Revised exam date for the recruitment is scheduled for January 24, 2027.
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will close the online application window for the Maharashtra Talathi recruitment 2026 tomorrow, November 27, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Eligible candidates who are seeking appointment to the 1840 Gram Mahasul Adhikari (Talathi), Group C vacancies under the Revenue and Forest Department must submit their forms and post preferences on mpsconline.gov.in before the last date for the online submission of the application forms for 2026. The online application submission portal was reopened on November 13, 2026, following a major vacancy increase under the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2026. This recruitment drive offers candidates a final opportunity to register before the official website closes tomorrow night.
Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Direct Link
The Maharashtra Talathi recruitment 2026 will close tomorrow. Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment drive can use the direct link given below and submit their application forms at their earliest convenience. Candidates who will be applying for the first time will have to visit the website to check the eligibility criteria first. Candidates who have already applied can log in to their dashboard and use the View button to recheck the eligibility criteria. Given below is the direct link to submit the online application form:-
|
Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2026
Also check, Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Syllabus 2026
Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2026:-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Gram Mahasul Adhikari (Talathi)
|
Total Number of Vacancies
|
1840
|
Reopened Application Start Date
|
November 13, 2026
|
Last Date
|
November 27, 2026
|
Last Date to Apply Online with Fee Payment
|
November 30, 2026
|
Revised Exam Date
|
January 24, 2027
|
Application Fee
|
Also check, Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off 2027
How to Apply Online for the Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2026?
Interested candidates can use the simple steps given below to apply for the recruitment drive conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission:-
- Go to the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in
- New users must click on New User Registration to generate a User ID and password using a valid mobile number and email address, while existing users can log in to their dashboard directly.
- Complete all the important sections in the candidate profile, which include personal details, address, educational qualifications and work experience.
- Upload the recent passport-size photograph, signature, and required documents in the prescribed format.
- Look for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2026 link, choose the preferred exam district centre, and submit the post preference for Gram Mahasul Adhikari (Talthi).
- Complete the online fee payment and review all the entered details carefully.
- Submit the final application form and download the confirmation page for future use.
Maharashtra Talathi Eligibility Criteria 2026
Before applying for the Maharashtra Talathi recruitment 2026, candidates should check the eligibility criteria, which are as follows:-
- Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university along with proficiency in the Marathi language.
- Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 38 years, as calculated on October 1, 2026, with the upper age relaxation for reserved categories as per Maharashtra government rules.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.