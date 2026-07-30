Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern

The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department will conduct the recruitment exam for the post of Talathi for eligible candidates. The responsibilities of those candidates who will be recruited for the post of Talathi will include revenue collection, maintaining land records, and handling administrative tasks at the village level. Understanding the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti syllabus will help the candidates with their exam preparation and also help them focus on important topics. Apart from understanding the syllabus, it is also important that the candidates have a good understanding of the exam pattern as well.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

The syllabus of the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Syllabus 2026 will include important subjects like Marathi, English, General Knowledge, and Intelligence Test. A complete syllabus knowledge will help the candidates to cover their strong and weak areas, along with important topics. Given below is the topic-wise syllabus breakdown of the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Syllabus 2026:-