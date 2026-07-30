Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern
Check the complete topic-wise Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Syllabus 2026 and exam pattern. Prepare effectively with our detailed topic-wise breakdown, expert tips, and marking scheme for the upcoming recruitment exam 2026.
The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department will conduct the recruitment exam for the post of Talathi for eligible candidates. The responsibilities of those candidates who will be recruited for the post of Talathi will include revenue collection, maintaining land records, and handling administrative tasks at the village level. Understanding the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti syllabus will help the candidates with their exam preparation and also help them focus on important topics. Apart from understanding the syllabus, it is also important that the candidates have a good understanding of the exam pattern as well.
Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
The syllabus of the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Syllabus 2026 will include important subjects like Marathi, English, General Knowledge, and Intelligence Test. A complete syllabus knowledge will help the candidates to cover their strong and weak areas, along with important topics. Given below is the topic-wise syllabus breakdown of the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Syllabus 2026:-
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Subjects
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Topic-Wise Syllabus
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English Language
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General Knowledge
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Intelligence Test
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Marathi Syllabus
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Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam Pattern 2026
The Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam 2026 will ask questions from topics like General Knowledge, Marathi, English Language and Intelligence Test. The total number of questions asked will be 100, and the total number of marks will be 200. The Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam 2026 will have to be completed within 120 minutes or 2 hours. Each correct answer will be given 2 marks, and there will be no negative marks for incorrect answers. Given below is the complete breakdown of the exam pattern for the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam 2026:-
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Subjects
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Total Number of Questions
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Marks
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Duration
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Marathi
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25
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50
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2 Hours or 120 minutes
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General Knowledge
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25
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50
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Intelligence Test
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25
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50
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English
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25
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50
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Total
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100
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200
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2 hours or 120 minutes
The selection process for the Maharashtra Talthi Bharti Exam 2026 will include the following:-
- Prelims Exam
- Mains Exam
- Document Verification
How to Prepare for the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam 2026?
To prepare for the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti exam 2026, candidates should follow some expert-recommended tips, which have been given below:-
- Completely understand the exam pattern and syllabus of the Maharashtra Talathi Exam 2026.
- The candidates should organise their study time for subjects thoroughly for the exam.
- Use the recommended books and resources for each subject.
- Candidates should also solve and practice with the previous year’s paper for the exam. Solving previous years paper hel in improving the speed and skills.
- It is recommended that the candidates focus on understanding core concepts and not just memorisation.
- Candidates should read the newspaper and follow current affairs regularly.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.