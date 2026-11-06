RSSB Computer Instructor Score Card 2026 (OUT): Download Marks PDF Here

Key Points RSSB Computer Instructor Score Card 2026 was officially released on November 6, 2026.

Candidates can check their scores online at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in using login credentials.

The Computer Instructor exam was conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026.

RSSB Computer Instructor Score Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially declared the Computer Instructor exam Score Card on November 6, 2026. Candidates who have appeared and successfully qualified in the written exam for the Senior and Basic Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment 2026 examination can now check their marks online through the official website. The Rajasthan Computer Instructor result was released by the board on November 4, 2026 and now the scorecard has been made active on the recruitment portal. The scorecard contains the marks secured by the candidates in their respective exam shift and other details. Candidates who have participated for the examinations can now access the scorecard by logging in with credentials such as application number, date of birth and security pin.

MarksheetSMs are Live for BCI and SCI 2026 exams Also for Women Supervisor Exam https://t.co/HM89gqmjIr — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) November 6, 2026 RSSB Computer Instructor Score Card 2026 Highlights Candidates can check their RSSB Computer Instructor Scorecard 2026 through the official portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. They need to enter their login credentials to download the scorecard. The examination was conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026 in two shifts. Check the recruitment highlights in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Rajasthan Computer Instructor Exam 2026 Score Card Status Released Score Card Release Date November 6, 2026 Exam Date August 22 and 23, 2026 Total Vacancies 3,951 Next Stage Scrutiny & Document Verification Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Computer Instructor Score Card 2026 PDF Download Link Candidates can now download and check their scorecard pdf by visiting the recruitment portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The score card was made live on November 6, 2026 . In an official tweet by Board Chairman Alok Raj he said “ Marksheet are live for SCI & BCI exam ”. Check the direct link to download the scorecard below. RSSB Computer Instructor Scorecard 2026 Link Click Here Steps to Check Rajasthan Computer Instructor Score Card 2026 Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to check and download their Rajasthan Computer Instructor scorecard- Go to the official recruitment portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

A new window will open now select the exam type, enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.

Submit the details to access the scorecard.

Check the marks and other details mentioned on screen

Download the scorecard copy and keep a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on Rajasthan Computer Instructor Score Card 2026 The scorecard contains crucial details related to the candidate's performance in the examination. Candidate can check the following details mentioned on the scorecard- Roll number

Application number

Category

Examination details

Marks Secured

Total marks

Qualifying status RSSB Computer Instructor Score Card 2026: Important Dates Candidates can check the important dates related to the Rajasthan Computer Instructor Recruitment exam in the table below. Event Date Application Start Date May 25, 2026 Application Last Date June 23, 2026 Basic Computer Instructor Examination August 22, 2026 Senior Computer Instructor Examination August 23, 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release Date September 18, 2026 Answer Key Objection Last Date September 21, 2026 Result / Provisional Merit List Declaration November 4, 2026 Scorecard / Marksheet Release Date November 6, 2026 Online Scrutiny Form Window November 12 to 21, 2026