RSSB Computer Instructor Score Card 2026 (OUT): Download Marks PDF Here
The RSSB Computer Instructor Scorecard 2026 is now available on the Rajasthan Recruitment Portal. Candidates can check and download their marks using their application number and date of birth. Check the direct link and other details here.
Key Points
- RSSB Computer Instructor Score Card 2026 was officially released on November 6, 2026.
- Candidates can check their scores online at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in using login credentials.
- The Computer Instructor exam was conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026.
RSSB Computer Instructor Score Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially declared the Computer Instructor exam Score Card on November 6, 2026. Candidates who have appeared and successfully qualified in the written exam for the Senior and Basic Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment 2026 examination can now check their marks online through the official website. The Rajasthan Computer Instructor result was released by the board on November 4, 2026 and now the scorecard has been made active on the recruitment portal. The scorecard contains the marks secured by the candidates in their respective exam shift and other details.
Candidates who have participated for the examinations can now access the scorecard by logging in with credentials such as application number, date of birth and security pin.
MarksheetSMs are Live for BCI and SCI 2026 exams Also for Women Supervisor Exam https://t.co/HM89gqmjIr— Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) November 6, 2026
RSSB Computer Instructor Score Card 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check their RSSB Computer Instructor Scorecard 2026 through the official portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. They need to enter their login credentials to download the scorecard. The examination was conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026 in two shifts. Check the recruitment highlights in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam
|
Rajasthan Computer Instructor Exam 2026
|
Score Card Status
|
Released
|
Score Card Release Date
|
November 6, 2026
|
Exam Date
|
August 22 and 23, 2026
|
Total Vacancies
|
3,951
|
Next Stage
|
Scrutiny & Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Computer Instructor Score Card 2026 PDF Download Link
Candidates can now download and check their scorecard pdf by visiting the recruitment portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The score card was made live on November 6, 2026 . In an official tweet by Board Chairman Alok Raj he said “ Marksheet are live for SCI & BCI exam ”. Check the direct link to download the scorecard below.
|
RSSB Computer Instructor Scorecard 2026 Link
Steps to Check Rajasthan Computer Instructor Score Card 2026
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to check and download their Rajasthan Computer Instructor scorecard-
-
Go to the official recruitment portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
-
A new window will open now select the exam type, enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.
-
Submit the details to access the scorecard.
-
Check the marks and other details mentioned on screen
-
Download the scorecard copy and keep a printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned on Rajasthan Computer Instructor Score Card 2026
The scorecard contains crucial details related to the candidate's performance in the examination. Candidate can check the following details mentioned on the scorecard-
-
Roll number
-
Application number
-
Category
-
Examination details
-
Marks Secured
-
Total marks
-
Qualifying status
RSSB Computer Instructor Score Card 2026: Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to the Rajasthan Computer Instructor Recruitment exam in the table below.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Application Start Date
|
May 25, 2026
|
Application Last Date
|
June 23, 2026
|
Basic Computer Instructor Examination
|
August 22, 2026
|
Senior Computer Instructor Examination
|
August 23, 2026
|
Provisional Answer Key Release Date
|
September 18, 2026
|
Answer Key Objection Last Date
|
September 21, 2026
|
Result / Provisional Merit List Declaration
|
November 4, 2026
|
Scorecard / Marksheet Release Date
|
November 6, 2026
|
Online Scrutiny Form Window
|
November 12 to 21, 2026
For more details and official announcements related to the RSSB Computer Instructor exam 2026 candidates must visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.