United States President Donald Trump asserted on November 4 that the Republican Party would have achieved a sweeping victory in the midterm elections if his name had appeared directly on the ballot, while reacting to early election results signal massive victory for the Democratic Party.

Taking to his Truth Social platform late Tuesday night, Trump distanced himself from down-ballot Republican issues while reiterating his personal electoral appeal to American voters. “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump posted, in his first official response to early vote tallies and prodictions.

The President’s defiant statement arrived as several media outlets projected that Democrats won e control of the House of Representatives, thus giving a major legislative setback to the present administration’s policy ambitions. Beyond the House, Democrats scripted critical breakthroughs across competitive swing districts and key Senate races. Notably, Democrats flipped Senate seats in North Carolina and South Carolina, where former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper defeated Trump-supported candidate and former Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley.