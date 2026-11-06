ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check Exam City Details for 01/2027 and 02/2027 at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026: The Indian Coast Guard has released the CGEPT 01/2027 and 02/2027 exam city slip. The CBT will be held on 17 and 18 November 2026 for 365 vacancies. Check the article for the direct link and exam city details.
Key Points
- ICG CGEPT city slip for Batches 01/2027 & 02/2027 released on 6 Nov 2026.
- The CBT for CGEPT will be conducted on 17 and 18 November 2026.
- Admit cards will be released 48 to 72 hours before the exam dates.
ICG CGEPT Exam City Slip 2026 Out: The Indian Coast Guard, through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), has released the exam city intimation slip for the Coast Guard Enrolled Persons Test (CGEPT) Batches 01/2027 and 02/2027. The slip was issued on 6 November 2026. It tells candidates which city their computer-based test (CBT) centre is in. The CBT will be held on 17 and 18 November 2026. This drive offers 365 vacancies for posts like Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), Yantrik and Hygienist-1. The admit card will be released 48 to 72 hours before the exam. Candidates can download the city slip from the official website using their login details.
ICG CGEPT Exam City Slip 2026 Highlights
The Indian Coast Guard has released the exam city intimation slip for CGEPT Batches 01/2027 and 02/2027. The CBT will be held on 17 and 18 November 2026. Here are the key details at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Indian Coast Guard (Ministry of Defence)
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Exam Name
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Coast Guard Enrolled Persons Test (CGEPT)
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Batches
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01/2027 and 02/2027
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Posts
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Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), Yantrik (Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics), Hygienist-1
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Total Vacancies
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365
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam City Slip Release Date
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6 November 2026
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Exam Dates
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17 and 18 November 2026
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Admit Card Release
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48 to 72 hours before the exam
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Official Website
Indian Coast Guard CGEPT City Slip 2026 Download Link
The Indian Coast Guard has released the ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026 on its official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Candidates who applied for CGEPT 01/2027 and 02/2027 can log in with their registered email ID and password to check their exam city and date.
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ICG CGEPT Exam City Slip 2026
Steps to Download ICG CGEPT Exam City Slip 2026
Candidates can download the exam city slip online in a few simple steps. Keep your registered email ID and password ready before you start.
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Visit the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
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Go to the "Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)" tab on the homepage.
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Click on the link for the CGEPT 01/2027 and 02/2027 exam city slip.
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Enter your login details, such as your registered email ID and password.
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Submit the details, and the exam city slip will appear on the screen.
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Check your exam city and exam date carefully.
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Download the slip and take a printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned on ICG CGEPT Exam City Slip 2026
The exam city slip carries basic information about the candidate and the exam. Candidates should check every detail carefully after downloading it.
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Candidate's name
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Roll number
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Exam name and batch (CGEPT 01/2027 and 02/2027)
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Exam date and shift timing
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Exam city
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com