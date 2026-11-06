ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check Exam City Details for 01/2027 and 02/2027 at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

ICG CGEPT Exam City Slip 2026 Out: The Indian Coast Guard, through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), has released the exam city intimation slip for the Coast Guard Enrolled Persons Test (CGEPT) Batches 01/2027 and 02/2027. The slip was issued on 6 November 2026. It tells candidates which city their computer-based test (CBT) centre is in. The CBT will be held on 17 and 18 November 2026. This drive offers 365 vacancies for posts like Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), Yantrik and Hygienist-1. The admit card will be released 48 to 72 hours before the exam. Candidates can download the city slip from the official website using their login details.

ICG CGEPT Exam City Slip 2026 Highlights

The Indian Coast Guard has released the exam city intimation slip for CGEPT Batches 01/2027 and 02/2027. The CBT will be held on 17 and 18 November 2026. Here are the key details at a glance.