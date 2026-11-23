Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Indian Bank, a leading Public Sector Undertaking is all set to close the online application process for Apprentice recruitment on November 25, 2026. The registration has already started from November 5, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1,500 apprentice vacancies would be filled across various states and Union Territories. This recruitment is being conducted under the Apprentices Act, 1961 for the financial year 2026-27. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official website. Those selected candidates will receive a stipend ranging from Rs 12,300 to Rs 15,000.

Here you will find all the detailed information about the eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee and other important details before applying.