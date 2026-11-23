Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Soon for 1500 Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here
The Indian Bank will close the online application process for Apprentice Recruitment on November 25, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 1,500 vacancies would be filled across states and Union Territories. Check this article for the application process, age limit, application fee and other eligibility conditions.
Key Points
- Indian Bank apprentice applications for 1,500 vacancies close on Nov 25, 2026.
- Registration for the apprentice recruitment commenced on November 5, 2026.
- Applicants must be graduates, aged 20-28 as of November 1, 2026.
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Indian Bank, a leading Public Sector Undertaking is all set to close the online application process for Apprentice recruitment on November 25, 2026. The registration has already started from November 5, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1,500 apprentice vacancies would be filled across various states and Union Territories. This recruitment is being conducted under the Apprentices Act, 1961 for the financial year 2026-27. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official website. Those selected candidates will receive a stipend ranging from Rs 12,300 to Rs 15,000.
Here you will find all the detailed information about the eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee and other important details before applying.
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Bank
|
Exam Name
|
Indian Bank Apprentice Exam 2026
|
Advertisement
|
FY 2026-27
|
No of Vacancies
|
1,500
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Dates
|
November 5 to 25, 2026
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduate
|
Age Limit
|
20 to 28 years
|
Training Duration
|
12 months
|
Selection Process
|
Online Test, Local Language Proficiency Test
|
Official Website
|
indianbank.bank.in
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The registration process for Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 has already been commenced. Candidates who have not applied till now can do it via the bank’s official website or the NATS 2.0 portal. The last date for the payment of the application fees is November 25, 2026. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification in the table below.
|
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Link
|
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the relevant eligibility criteria as stated in the official notification. Check the details below.
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Official Requirements & Details
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.
|
Graduation Passing Period
|
Must be completed between April 1, 2022, and November 1, 2026 (final result must be declared on or before November 1, 2026).
|
Age Limit Cut-Off Date
|
As of November 1, 2026
|
Minimum Age Limit
|
20 Years
|
Maximum Age Limit
|
28 Years
|
Eligible Date of Birth Range
|
Candidates must be born between November 2, 1998, and November 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive).
|
Age Relaxation
|
Applicable for reserved categories as per government rules and regulations.
How to Apply Online for Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026?
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-
-
Go to the official Indian Bank website at indianbank.bank.in.
-
On the homepage you will find the career section and then you have to select the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 link.
-
Now register at the NATS 2.0 portal and complete the profile.
-
Click on new registration and enter required login credentials.
-
Fill the application form with personal and educational details.
-
Upload the relevant documents such as photograph and signature.
-
Pay the application fees online as per the various payment methods available.
-
Review all the details once and then submit the application form.
-
Download and print the application form for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.