SSC GD Previous Year Question Paper: Download Shift-Wise PDFs with Solutions & Answer Key
Improve your SSC GD Constable preparation through the use of free PDFs of previous year shift-wise question paper, along with their official answers. Highlighting the 2026 recruitment features, CBT exam pattern with 80 questions, previously solved papers in both English and Hindi, this will help you in increasing speed and accuracy.
SSC GD Constable Previous Year Question Paper: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) SSC GD Constable examination is organized at the national level for the recruitment of candidates into CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. In the 2026 recruitment cycle, the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) which was first supposed to be conducted in 23 February 2026 but later postponed by the Commission was successfully held from 27 April to 30 May 2026, after which CBT results were declared in October 2026 and Physical Tests/PST rounds began in November 2026.
As SSC GD Constable is among the most difficult government examinations in India, those who are preparing for upcoming shifts and recruitment cycles should have an efficient and planned strategy for their preparation. Practice of SSC GD Previous year Question Papers is among the best ways of increasing your preparation. By solving SSC GD previous year question papers, candidates can have a better understanding of SSC GD Syllabus, Computer-Based exam pattern of 80 questions and level of difficulty of the questions asked by SSC.
It also helps candidates assess their preparation status and identify weak areas. In this article, you will get to see and download SSC GD Constable previous year question papers with answers in the form of a PDF for easy exam preparation.
SSC GD 2026 Exam: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the SSC GD 2026 Exam:
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Particular
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Exam Name
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Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Examination, 2026
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Recruiting Forces
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BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, SSF, Assam Rifles (AR), and NCB
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Total Vacancies
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25,487 Posts
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Educational Qualification
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Matriculation / Class 10th Pass from a recognized Board
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Age Limit
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18 to 23 Years (with age relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms)
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CBT Exam Dates 2026
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27 April to 30 May 2026
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CBT Result Date
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12 October 2026 (1,97,408 candidates shortlisted for PET/PST)
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PET / PST Exam Dates
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26 November to 11 December 2026
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Selection Process
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1. Computer-Based Examination (CBE)
2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST)
3. Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & Document Verification (DV)
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CBT Exam Pattern
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80 Objective MCQs for 160 Marks (20 questions each from Reasoning, GK/GS, Elementary Maths, and English/Hindi)
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Exam Duration
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60 Minutes (1 Hour- no sectional timing)
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Marking Scheme
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+2 Marks for each correct answer; 0.25 Marks negative marking for each wrong answer
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Pay Scale
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Pay Level-3 (₹21,700- ₹69,100)
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in
SSC GD Question Paper 2026
SSC GD Question Paper 2026 PDFs with the official key and step-wise solution will be uploaded soon. These shift wise SSC GD question papers held in April/May 2026 will assist aspirants to see real exam questions in Reasoning, GK, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi languages. Download the free SSC GD question papers PDFs in Hindi & English soon to improve your preparation.
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SSC GD Question Paper 2026 Available Soon
SSC GD Question Paper 2024
SSC GD Exam is going to take place through SSC anytime soon. The exam will be held to select 25,487 applicants for GD Constables' vacancies in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, NIA, ITBP, AR, and SSF. Considering that there will be lakhs of candidates applying for the positions, the SSC GD Exam will most probably be very tough and competitive. Therefore, preparation with good strategy and study materials is key. The best way to prepare would be to attempt SSC GD Constable Question Paper and mock tests. In this section, we are providing the direct links to download SSC GD Question paper.
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SSC GD Question Paper 2024
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SSC GD Constable Question Paper
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SSC GD Constable Question Paper 2024 PDF
SSC GD Previous Year Question Papers with Answers PDF
Get faster at solving the questions with accuracy with the help of these free sample question papers available below. This way, you not only get to know about the SSC GD Syllabus, exam pattern, and types of questions being asked but you also get acquainted with the frequently asked questions.
SSC GD Previous Year Question Papers PDF
Below are direct links through which you can download previous year SSC GD Constable question papers. The PDFs contain solutions for all the questions and will surely help you understand how to solve them.
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SSC GD 6th March 2019
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SSC GD 12th February 2019
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SSC GD Constable Question Paper 2016
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SSC GD Question Paper 2015 Morning Shift
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SSC GD Question Paper 2015 Evening Shift
Benefits of Solving SSC GD Previous Year Papers
Some advantages that the candidates may obtain from the solving of previous years’ papers are outlined below.
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Knowing about the Structure of the Test: Sections of the SSC GD paper are General Intelligence, General Awareness, Numerical Ability, and English/Hindi. The candidates will know the pattern of the questions through practicing papers.
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Learning Time Management: Through solving of full papers with a clock ticking, the students will know how to divide the time among various sections and questions of the test.
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Understanding Key Topics: The candidates will find out the important topics and the frequently asked questions through reviewing of the old papers.
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Building Self-confidence: The practice of solving previous years’ papers will help to measure their success and to know about their weak points and build self-confidence.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.