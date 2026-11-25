SSC GD Constable Previous Year Question Paper: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) SSC GD Constable examination is organized at the national level for the recruitment of candidates into CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. In the 2026 recruitment cycle, the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) which was first supposed to be conducted in 23 February 2026 but later postponed by the Commission was successfully held from 27 April to 30 May 2026, after which CBT results were declared in October 2026 and Physical Tests/PST rounds began in November 2026. As SSC GD Constable is among the most difficult government examinations in India, those who are preparing for upcoming shifts and recruitment cycles should have an efficient and planned strategy for their preparation. Practice of SSC GD Previous year Question Papers is among the best ways of increasing your preparation. By solving SSC GD previous year question papers, candidates can have a better understanding of SSC GD Syllabus, Computer-Based exam pattern of 80 questions and level of difficulty of the questions asked by SSC.

It also helps candidates assess their preparation status and identify weak areas. In this article, you will get to see and download SSC GD Constable previous year question papers with answers in the form of a PDF for easy exam preparation. SSC GD 2026 Exam: Key Highlights Below are the key highlights related to the SSC GD 2026 Exam: Particular Details Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Examination, 2026 Recruiting Forces BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, SSF, Assam Rifles (AR), and NCB Total Vacancies 25,487 Posts Educational Qualification Matriculation / Class 10th Pass from a recognized Board Age Limit 18 to 23 Years (with age relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms) CBT Exam Dates 2026 27 April to 30 May 2026 CBT Result Date 12 October 2026 (1,97,408 candidates shortlisted for PET/PST) PET / PST Exam Dates 26 November to 11 December 2026 Selection Process 1. Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST)

3. Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & Document Verification (DV) CBT Exam Pattern 80 Objective MCQs for 160 Marks (20 questions each from Reasoning, GK/GS, Elementary Maths, and English/Hindi) Exam Duration 60 Minutes (1 Hour- no sectional timing) Marking Scheme +2 Marks for each correct answer; 0.25 Marks negative marking for each wrong answer Pay Scale Pay Level-3 (₹21,700- ₹69,100) Official Website ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Question Paper 2026 SSC GD Question Paper 2026 PDFs with the official key and step-wise solution will be uploaded soon. These shift wise SSC GD question papers held in April/May 2026 will assist aspirants to see real exam questions in Reasoning, GK, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi languages. Download the free SSC GD question papers PDFs in Hindi & English soon to improve your preparation. SSC GD Question Paper 2026 Available Soon SSC GD Question Paper 2024 SSC GD Exam is going to take place through SSC anytime soon. The exam will be held to select 25,487 applicants for GD Constables' vacancies in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, NIA, ITBP, AR, and SSF. Considering that there will be lakhs of candidates applying for the positions, the SSC GD Exam will most probably be very tough and competitive. Therefore, preparation with good strategy and study materials is key. The best way to prepare would be to attempt SSC GD Constable Question Paper and mock tests. In this section, we are providing the direct links to download SSC GD Question paper.

SSC GD Question Paper 2024 Download PDF SSC GD Constable Question Paper Download PDF SSC GD Constable Question Paper 2024 PDF Download PDF SSC GD Previous Year Question Papers with Answers PDF Get faster at solving the questions with accuracy with the help of these free sample question papers available below. This way, you not only get to know about the SSC GD Syllabus, exam pattern, and types of questions being asked but you also get acquainted with the frequently asked questions. SSC GD Previous Year Paper PDF in English

SSC GD Question Paper PDF SSC GD Previous Year Question Papers PDF Below are direct links through which you can download previous year SSC GD Constable question papers. The PDFs contain solutions for all the questions and will surely help you understand how to solve them.