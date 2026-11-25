WBPSC Clerkship Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Shift-wise Complete Exam Schedule
WBPSC Clerkship 2026 Exam Dates OUT: WBPSC Clerkship 2026 exam dates have been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission. The WBPSC Clerkship 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2026, at designated test centres. Check the complete exam schedule here, along with the WBPSC Clerkship admit card 2026 release date.
Key Points
- The WBPSC Clerkship 2026 exam is scheduled for December 26 and 27, 2026.
- Admit cards for the exam will be released on December 14, 2026.
- The exam will be conducted offline in three shifts at 26 centres across West Bengal.
WBPSC Clerkship 2026 Exam Dates: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the WBPSC Clerkship 2026 exam schedule on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered and are preparing for the WBPSC Clerkship Advertisement No. 12/2024 exam can check the official exam dates here. According to the official notification, the WBPSC Clerkship 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2026. The exam will be conducted in offline mode, in three shifts at 26 designated centres across West Bengal. Scroll down this page for the latest and complete WBPSC Clerkship 2026 exam schedule.
WBPSC Clerkship 2026 Exam Schedule PDF
The WBPSC has released the detailed WBPSC Clerkship Exam Schedule 2026 on its official website: psc.wb.gov.in. Candidates are advised to download the WBPSC Clerkship Exam Schedule PDF from the link provided below and carefully check the notice to avoid any confusion.
|
WBPSC Clerkship 2026 Exam Schedule PDF Download Link
WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2026 Release Date
As per the information available in the official notice, the commission will release the WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2026 on December 14. The candidate can download the admit card from the official website of WBPSC. In the notice, it is clearly mentioned that no duplicate admit card will be issued from the commission’s office. The admit card will be released 12 days before the exam; this early release will help the candidates to plan the necessary travel arrangements and other examination-related requirements.
WBPSC Clerkship Exam Dates 2026
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) conducts the Clerkship Exam to select candidates for Lower Division Assistant (LDA), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), and similar clerical roles across West Bengal government offices.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
WBPSC Clerkship Examination 2024
|
Notification Number
|
Advertisement No. 12/2024
|
Total Vacancies
|
Not released yet
|
Exam Date
|
December 26 and 27, 2026
|
Pay Levels (7th CPC)
|
Pay Level 6
|
Notified Posts
|
|
Selection Process
|
|
Official Website
|
psc.wb.gov.in
Enter your Blink text here...
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc