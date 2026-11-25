WBPSC Clerkship 2026 Exam Dates: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the WBPSC Clerkship 2026 exam schedule on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered and are preparing for the WBPSC Clerkship Advertisement No. 12/2024 exam can check the official exam dates here. According to the official notification, the WBPSC Clerkship 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2026. The exam will be conducted in offline mode, in three shifts at 26 designated centres across West Bengal. Scroll down this page for the latest and complete WBPSC Clerkship 2026 exam schedule.

WBPSC Clerkship 2026 Exam Schedule PDF

The WBPSC has released the detailed WBPSC Clerkship Exam Schedule 2026 on its official website: psc.wb.gov.in. Candidates are advised to download the WBPSC Clerkship Exam Schedule PDF from the link provided below and carefully check the notice to avoid any confusion.