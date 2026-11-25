The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has introduced a new booking policy allowing people, schools and organisations to use designated spaces in 17 parks across Delhi for educational, cultural and recreational activities. Under the policy, schools can book park spaces for just Rs 1 for approved educational and recreational programmes. The initiative follows directions from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to make DDA-managed parks more accessible for public activities. The authority will also make designated amphitheatres available for events. A single-window online booking portal, linked to the DDA website, will allow applicants to check available locations, booking charges and venue capacity. They will also be able to submit applications and make payments online. List of 17 Parks Identified by DDA

The parks and green spaces identified for bookings include: Swarna Jayanti Park, Rohini Chitragupta Park, Rohini G-8 Lake Park, Hari Nagar District Park, Paschim Vihar Sandesh Vihar, Pitampura Lake Park, Pitampura District Parks in Dwarka Indraprastha Park (Millennium Park) Sanjay Lake Asita Yamuna River Front Coronation Park Astha Kunj Hauz Khas Park Baansera Mehrauli Archaeological Park Green Area adjacent to Commonwealth Games Village Green Area at Jahangirpuri The DDA has also identified seven designated amphitheatres at locations including Indraprastha Park, Astha Kunj, Utsav Ground, Vasant Udyan, Tughlaqabad Recreational Park, Sanjay Lake and Coronation Park. These venues will be available for half-day and full-day bookings. What Activities Will Be Allowed in DDA Parks? Under the new policy, designated park spaces can be booked for several educational, cultural and recreational activities. These include yoga and meditation sessions, nature walks, poetry readings, book discussions, workshops, art exhibitions and cultural programmes.

Schools can organise picnics, painting and photography activities, debates and competitions. The facility is aimed at encouraging outdoor learning and giving students opportunities to explore nature beyond classrooms. The DDA has also provided a 50 per cent discount on applicable booking charges for schools booking spaces for activities other than those covered under the Re 1 provision. Recognised higher educational institutions, government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies will also be eligible for a 50 per cent concession. DDA Park Booking: Important Guidelines Applicants will generally have to submit their booking requests at least five working days before the proposed event. Bookings will be subject to approval and the availability of the selected venue.