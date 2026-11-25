IMT Ghaziabad Placements 2026: Check Highest & Average Package, Sector-Wise Offers & Top Recruiters
Explore the complete IMT Ghaziabad Placements 2026 report for the PGDM 2024-26 batch. The institute recorded a highest international package of ₹46.17 LPA, a highest domestic CTC of 35.00 LPA, and an average salary of 17.64 LPA across 195 participating recruiters, with BFSI, IT/ITES, and Consulting emerging as top hiring sectors.
IMT Ghaziabad Placements 2026: The Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad managed to wrap up its 2026 Final Placement Drive (Batch of 2024-26) with excellent salary increments and high-level involvement from companies. With the help of the recently introduced Role Competency-based Hiring Framework, IMT Ghaziabad managed to set its record-high international salary package of 46.17 LPA and record-high domestic package of 35.00 LPA. Meanwhile, the overall average salary package of IMT graduates increased to 17.64 LPA, which demonstrated an almost outstanding increment of nearly 9.8% as compared to the previous year's placement season.
As for the 2026 hiring drive, the number of companies visiting IMT Ghaziabad to recruit management graduates reached 195, 86 of whom were new recruiters participating in the placement process for the very first time. Furthermore, about 25% of the batch was provided with Pre-Placement Offers as a reward for excellent internship results. Such companies like banks, fintech firms, IT and analytics providers, consulting companies, FMCG firms, and even e-commerce firms were providing diverse leadership and management positions.
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IMT Ghaziabad Placements 2026: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the IMT Ghaziabad Placements 2026:
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Placement Parameter
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Final Statistics (Batch 2024–26)
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Interim Report (Till 31 Dec 2025 – Top 400 Offers)
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Highest Package (International)
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46.17 LPA
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—
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Highest Package (Domestic)
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35.00 LPA
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35.00 LPA
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Overall Average CTC
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17.64 LPA
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18.89 LPA
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Overall Median CTC
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16.50 LPA
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17.56 LPA
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Top 100 Offers Average CTC
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24.57 LPA
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24.57 LPA
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Total Participating Recruiters
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195 Companies
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110 Companies
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New Recruiters
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86 Companies
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25 Companies
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Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs)
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25% of Offers
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25% of Offers
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Also Read: IMT Ghaziabad MBA 2026: Highest Salary & ROI
IMT Ghaziabad Placements 2026: Cohort-Wise & Specialisation-Wise Salary
IMT Ghaziabad's cohort-level placement data demonstrates consistent compensation depth across the batch:
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Batch Cohort / Percentile
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Highest CTC
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Average CTC
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Top 100 Offers
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35.00 LPA
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24.57 LPA
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Offers 101 – 200
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20.00 LPA
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18.89 LPA
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Offers 201 – 300
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17.50 LPA
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16.17 LPA
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Offers 301 – 400
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16.00 LPA
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15.01 LPA
Specialization-wise Average CTC (Provisional Data): Finance topped the list with an average package of 18.80 LPA, while HR was just behind at 18.60 LPA, Marketing (making up about 54% of the class) at 18.50 LPA, and Operations at 17.10 LPA.
IMT Ghaziabad Year-Wise Placement Trends (2024 to 2026)
Though the headline maximum package was lower than that of 2024, both the average and median CTC showed a significant recovery in 2026:
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Metric
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Placements 2024 (2022–24)
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Placements 2025 (2023–25)
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Placements 2026 (2024–26)
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Highest CTC
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62.86 LPA
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41.55 LPA
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46.17 LPA (Intl.) / 35.00 LPA (Dom.)
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Average CTC
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17.18 LPA
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16.07 LPA
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17.64 LPA
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Median CTC
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15.86 LPA
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15.00 LPA
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16.50 LPA
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Total Recruiters
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200
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190
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195
Sector-Wise Offers & Top Recruiters at IMT Ghaziabad (2026)
BFSI, IT/ITES, and Consulting together formed 55% of the total final offer numbers in 2026. The jobs ranged from Management Trainee (MT) programs to Product Management, Strategy, Business Analytics, Technology Consulting, Investment Banking, and Sales & Marketing positions.
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Recruiting Sector
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Share of Offers
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Prominent Recruiters
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BFSI & Investment Banking
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27% – 32%
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Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, BNY, Arcesium, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank
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IT / ITES & Analytics
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17% – 18%
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Accenture (ATCI & AIOC), Adobe, Cisco, IBM, Genpact, Wipro Tech, Fractal Analytics, MAQ Software, Polestar
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Consulting
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10% – 12%
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Deloitte, KPMG, Gartner, Infosys Consulting, Axtria, Oxane Partners
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FMCG, Consumer Durables & Pharma
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12%
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AB InBev, Asian Paints, Britannia, Dabur, Dr. Reddy's, GSK, L'Oréal, Marico, Nestlé, Zydus Wellness
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E-Commerce & Conglomerates
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5%+
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Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, Policybazaar, Mahindra, Tata Group, Reliance
IMT Ghaziabad Summer Internship Placements (Batch 2024 to 26)
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Highest Stipend (2 months): 2,25,000 Rs
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Average Stipend (2 Months): 60,000 Rs
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Median Stipend (2 Months): 58,000 Rs
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PPO Conversion Ratio: 25% of the batch secured Pre Placement Offers through summer internship.
IMT Ghaziabad Fees vs. Placement ROI
At a cost of around 21.5-23 Lakhs for two years PGDM tuition and living expenses, IMT Ghaziabad delivers good returns on its investment, especially for those who rank amongst the top half of their batch, where the average salary of the Top 100 package is higher than the total cost of the course within one year, which is 24.57LPA, whereas the average salary recovery percentage stands at 77%.
Also check: MBA Course Fees in India 2026: Average ROI for IIMs, Private & Govt Colleges. Check Detailed Information Here
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.