IMT Ghaziabad Placements 2026: The Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad managed to wrap up its 2026 Final Placement Drive (Batch of 2024-26) with excellent salary increments and high-level involvement from companies. With the help of the recently introduced Role Competency-based Hiring Framework, IMT Ghaziabad managed to set its record-high international salary package of 46.17 LPA and record-high domestic package of 35.00 LPA. Meanwhile, the overall average salary package of IMT graduates increased to 17.64 LPA, which demonstrated an almost outstanding increment of nearly 9.8% as compared to the previous year's placement season. As for the 2026 hiring drive, the number of companies visiting IMT Ghaziabad to recruit management graduates reached 195, 86 of whom were new recruiters participating in the placement process for the very first time. Furthermore, about 25% of the batch was provided with Pre-Placement Offers as a reward for excellent internship results. Such companies like banks, fintech firms, IT and analytics providers, consulting companies, FMCG firms, and even e-commerce firms were providing diverse leadership and management positions.

To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check outMBA Profilizer. IMT Ghaziabad Placements 2026: Key Highlights Below are the key highlights related to the IMT Ghaziabad Placements 2026: Placement Parameter Final Statistics (Batch 2024–26) Interim Report (Till 31 Dec 2025 – Top 400 Offers) Highest Package (International) 46.17 LPA — Highest Package (Domestic) 35.00 LPA 35.00 LPA Overall Average CTC 17.64 LPA 18.89 LPA Overall Median CTC 16.50 LPA 17.56 LPA Top 100 Offers Average CTC 24.57 LPA 24.57 LPA Total Participating Recruiters 195 Companies 110 Companies New Recruiters 86 Companies 25 Companies Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) 25% of Offers 25% of Offers Also Read: IMT Ghaziabad MBA 2026: Highest Salary & ROI

IMT Ghaziabad Placements 2026: Cohort-Wise & Specialisation-Wise Salary IMT Ghaziabad's cohort-level placement data demonstrates consistent compensation depth across the batch: Batch Cohort / Percentile Highest CTC Average CTC Top 100 Offers 35.00 LPA 24.57 LPA Offers 101 – 200 20.00 LPA 18.89 LPA Offers 201 – 300 17.50 LPA 16.17 LPA Offers 301 – 400 16.00 LPA 15.01 LPA Specialization-wise Average CTC (Provisional Data): Finance topped the list with an average package of 18.80 LPA, while HR was just behind at 18.60 LPA, Marketing (making up about 54% of the class) at 18.50 LPA, and Operations at 17.10 LPA. IMT Ghaziabad Year-Wise Placement Trends (2024 to 2026) Though the headline maximum package was lower than that of 2024, both the average and median CTC showed a significant recovery in 2026:

Metric Placements 2024 (2022–24) Placements 2025 (2023–25) Placements 2026 (2024–26) Highest CTC 62.86 LPA 41.55 LPA 46.17 LPA (Intl.) / 35.00 LPA (Dom.) Average CTC 17.18 LPA 16.07 LPA 17.64 LPA Median CTC 15.86 LPA 15.00 LPA 16.50 LPA Total Recruiters 200 190 195 Sector-Wise Offers & Top Recruiters at IMT Ghaziabad (2026) BFSI, IT/ITES, and Consulting together formed 55% of the total final offer numbers in 2026. The jobs ranged from Management Trainee (MT) programs to Product Management, Strategy, Business Analytics, Technology Consulting, Investment Banking, and Sales & Marketing positions. Recruiting Sector Share of Offers Prominent Recruiters BFSI & Investment Banking 27% – 32% Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, BNY, Arcesium, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank IT / ITES & Analytics 17% – 18% Accenture (ATCI & AIOC), Adobe, Cisco, IBM, Genpact, Wipro Tech, Fractal Analytics, MAQ Software, Polestar Consulting 10% – 12% Deloitte, KPMG, Gartner, Infosys Consulting, Axtria, Oxane Partners FMCG, Consumer Durables & Pharma 12% AB InBev, Asian Paints, Britannia, Dabur, Dr. Reddy's, GSK, L'Oréal, Marico, Nestlé, Zydus Wellness E-Commerce & Conglomerates 5%+ Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, Policybazaar, Mahindra, Tata Group, Reliance