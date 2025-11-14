Happy Children's Day Wishes, Quotes
CBSE Issues Notification Urging Students and Parents to Buy Genuine NCERT Textbooks, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 14, 2025, 13:09 IST

CBSE issues a notification urging parents and students to buy NCERT textbooks from genuine dealers. Check the list of regional RPDC and details here.

CBSE Notification for NCERT Textbooks
Key Points

  • The board provides a list of NCERT Regional Production and Distribution Centres
  • Students and Parents must buy genuine NCERT textbooks from authorised dealers
  • Fake NCERT textbooks are often of inferior quality and may contain printing and content errors

CBSE Notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a notification advising all affiliated schools and parents to use only genuine NCERT textbooks. The advisory issued highlights the concerns of unauthorised sellers supplying counterfeit or fake textbooks at discounted rates. The board, in the advisory, has stated that fake NCERT textbooks are often of inferior quality and may contain printing and content errors. These discrepancies may affect the learning experience of students, the board further added. School authorities and parents have been asked to ensure that any textbook purchased meets the quality standards prescribed. 

The CBSE advisory also specified that NCERT textbooks should be purchased through official channels, which include NCERT Regional Production & Distribution Centres (RPDCs), Authorised vendors listed on the NCERT website, NCERT Postal Supply Service and official NCERT Amazon storefront. Schools have also been encouraged to share details of the same with parents and students to prevent the circulation of counterfeit books. 

The notification also provides schools and students with the list of regional production and distribution centres from when they can get their genuine NCERT books. 

Ahmedabad RPDC, NCERT, Navjivan Trust Building, P.O. Navjivan, Ahmedabad - 380014. Phone: 079-27541446, Mobile: 9327209081 (Shri Kapil Kanal)

Bengaluru RPDC, NCERT, 108, 100 Ft. Road, Hosakere Halli Extension, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Bengaluru - 560085. Phone: 080-26725740, Mobile: 8447438881 (Shri E. Lugun)

Guwahati RPDC, NCERT, CWC Campus, A.T. Road, Maligaon, Guwahati - 781011. Phone: 0361-2674869, Mobile: 9954091108 (Shri Subroto Paul)

Kolkata RPDC, NCERT, CWC Campus, Kishori Mohan Banerjee Road, Opposite Dhankal Bus Stop, P.O. Panihati, Kolkata - 700114. Phone: 033-25530454, Mobile: 9911688943 (Shri Geetesh Suhane)

Delhi Chief Business Manager, Publication Division, NCERT, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi - 110016. Phone: 011-26562708 / 9899536228, Email: cbm.ncert@nic.in, pdncert@gmail.com

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
