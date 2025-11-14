CBSE Notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a notification advising all affiliated schools and parents to use only genuine NCERT textbooks. The advisory issued highlights the concerns of unauthorised sellers supplying counterfeit or fake textbooks at discounted rates. The board, in the advisory, has stated that fake NCERT textbooks are often of inferior quality and may contain printing and content errors. These discrepancies may affect the learning experience of students, the board further added. School authorities and parents have been asked to ensure that any textbook purchased meets the quality standards prescribed.

The CBSE advisory also specified that NCERT textbooks should be purchased through official channels, which include NCERT Regional Production & Distribution Centres (RPDCs), Authorised vendors listed on the NCERT website, NCERT Postal Supply Service and official NCERT Amazon storefront. Schools have also been encouraged to share details of the same with parents and students to prevent the circulation of counterfeit books.