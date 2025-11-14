Happy Children's Day Wishes, Quotes
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: Board to Release Date Sheet Soon at hpbose.org; Check Important Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 14, 2025, 13:10 IST

HPBOSE will soon release the HP Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet on its official website at hpbose.org. The date sheet will be available as a PDF which will carry the exam dates, days, timings, subject details, and important instructions.

Key Points

  • HPBOSE will soon release HP Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 datesheet on its official website at hpbose.org.
  • The date sheet will be available as a PDF containing important details for students.
  • No login details are required to check the schedule.

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Date Sheet: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the HP Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 date sheet soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at hpbose.org. The board date sheet will be uploaded on the website in PDF and students need not use their details to log in. The date sheet will carry information about exam dates and day, timings, subject names and code, and important instructions for students. 

HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Key Highlights 

Check the following table carrying the important details related to HPBOSE Exam 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  HPBOSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Date Sheet
Exam name 

Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Examination

Himachal Pradesh Class 12th Examination
Board name  Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  hpbose.org
State  Himachal Pradesh 
Classes  1012
Date sheet release date 2025 December 2025 (expected)
Date sheet release date 2024 December 30, 2024
Exam date  March 2026
Exam format  Offline, pen-and-paper test 

How to check HPBOSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Schedule?

Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to check HPBOSE 10th, 12th Date sheet online: 

  1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination’ tab, then press on ‘Date Sheet’
  3. Click on the relevant link for class 10th/ 12th date sheet
  4. Check the HPBOSE date sheet PDF and download for exam purposes 
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

