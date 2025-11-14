HPBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: Board to Release Date Sheet Soon at hpbose.org; Check Important Details Here

Key Points
- HPBOSE will soon release HP Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 datesheet on its official website at hpbose.org.
- The date sheet will be available as a PDF containing important details for students.
- No login details are required to check the schedule.
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Date Sheet: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the HP Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 date sheet soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at hpbose.org. The board date sheet will be uploaded on the website in PDF and students need not use their details to log in. The date sheet will carry information about exam dates and day, timings, subject names and code, and important instructions for students.
HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to HPBOSE Exam 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|HPBOSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Date Sheet
|Exam name
|
Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Examination
Himachal Pradesh Class 12th Examination
|Board name
|Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|hpbose.org
|State
|Himachal Pradesh
|Classes
|1012
|Date sheet release date 2025
|December 2025 (expected)
|Date sheet release date 2024
|December 30, 2024
|Exam date
|March 2026
|Exam format
|Offline, pen-and-paper test
How to check HPBOSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Schedule?
Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to check HPBOSE 10th, 12th Date sheet online:
- Visit the official website at hpbose.org
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination’ tab, then press on ‘Date Sheet’
- Click on the relevant link for class 10th/ 12th date sheet
- Check the HPBOSE date sheet PDF and download for exam purposes
