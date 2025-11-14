HPBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: Board to Release Date Sheet Soon at hpbose.org; Check Important Details Here

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Date Sheet: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the HP Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 date sheet soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at hpbose.org. The board date sheet will be uploaded on the website in PDF and students need not use their details to log in. The date sheet will carry information about exam dates and day, timings, subject names and code, and important instructions for students.

HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to HPBOSE Exam 2026: