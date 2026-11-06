QS World University Rankings 2027: Delhi University Tumbles Down 11 Spots

QS World University Rankings 2027 have been released by Quacquarelli Symonds. QS Rankings are released to rank the universities across the globe. University of Delhi has been ranked 322 among the top universities in the world with an overall score of 70.

Delhi University has been known as the centre of academic excellence and an intellectual vanguard of Indian higher education system. Still, according to the QS Asia University Rankings, the university ranked 106, slipping 11 spots from Number 95 in 2026. Though the university had a better overall score and metric gains, the overall rankings have dipped. Read the article below to know the detailed analysis of University of Delhi QS Rankings over the years.

Delhi University QS World Ranking 2027 Overview

Check the table below to get an overview of the Delhi University QS rankings 2027: