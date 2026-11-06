QS World University Rankings 2027: Delhi University Tumbles Down 11 Spots
University of Delhi ranked 322 globally but tumbled down to 106 in Asia. Read the article below to get a detailed analysis of DU's QS rankings 2027.
QS World University Rankings 2027 have been released by Quacquarelli Symonds. QS Rankings are released to rank the universities across the globe. University of Delhi has been ranked 322 among the top universities in the world with an overall score of 70.
Delhi University has been known as the centre of academic excellence and an intellectual vanguard of Indian higher education system. Still, according to the QS Asia University Rankings, the university ranked 106, slipping 11 spots from Number 95 in 2026. Though the university had a better overall score and metric gains, the overall rankings have dipped. Read the article below to know the detailed analysis of University of Delhi QS Rankings over the years.
Delhi University QS World Ranking 2027 Overview
Check the table below to get an overview of the Delhi University QS rankings 2027:
|
Parameter
|
Detail
|
Institution
|
University of Delhi
|
Country
|
India
|
Subregion
|
Southern Asia
|
QS Asia University Rank 2027
|
106
|
QS Asia University Rank 2026
|
95
|
Change in Rank
|
▼ 11 places
|
Subregional Rank (Southern Asia)
|
9
|
Overall Score
|
70
QS World University Rankings 2027: University of Delhi Rank Analysis
QS takes various factors into consideration when deciding the world university rankings. The universities and colleges are evaluated on different parameters such as academic reputation, employer reputation, citations, international network, faculty student ratio, etc. Check the table below to know the detailed analysis of Delhi University’s QS rankings and scores across parameters:
|
Ranking Indicators
|
Score
|
Rank
|
Academic Reputation
|
90.8
|
61
|
Employer Reputation
|
88.6
|
96
|
Faculty Student Ratio
|
16.3
|
501+
|
International Research Network
|
99.3
|
27
|
Citations per Paper
|
24.6
|
501+
|
Papers per Faculty
|
95
|
101
|
Staff with PhD
|
99.4
|
118
|
International Faculty
|
9.2
|
501+
|
International Students
|
16.8
|
501+
|
Inbound Exchange Students
|
3.1
|
501+
|
Outbound Exchange Students
|
2.5
|
501+
Looking at the table above, one can decipher that the university had a really good score across indicators such as International Research Network, Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Staff with PhD and Papers Per Faculty.
Also Read: QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in Asia
What Went Wrong?
- Relative Score vs Absolute Score: DU has improved the overall score in the QS World University Rankings 2027. But, the overall rank dropped. This does not mean that the university got worse, instead, one can say that other institutes participating in the rankings just grew faster in terms of citations and resource investments.
- Structural Impediment: Although the research publication quantity has risen, citation impact per paper remains low compared to research-focused universities in Singapore, China, and South Korea.
- Due to low ratios of international faculty and inbound foreign students, DU’s overall score was impacted and limited the institute’s overall ceiling.
- State Backed Funding Initiatives: Regional universities in countries such as China, Korea, etc., have been aggressively shifting their technological and economic trajectories with the state backed funding initiatives. The inflow of fund into high value, sovereign supply chains has lifted the institute’s complexity curve. For instance, the Double First Class initiative (Shuangyiliu) is China's premier state backed strategy, which has drastically shifted the global higher education landscape and have contributed extensively to the overall score of universities in China.
Also Read: QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in India
Delhi University QS World Rankings 2027: Past Year Asia Ranks
Check the table below to know the Delhi University ranks over the years in the Asian region:
|
Ranking Year
|
QS Asia University Rank
|
2023
|
85
|
2024
|
94
|
2025
|
81
|
2026
|
95
|
2027
|
106
Also Check| QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 20 North American Universities In the World
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