WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 266 Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here

WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will close the online application process for English Stenographer (Basic Grade) Recruitment Examination on November 7, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 266 vacancies would be filled under Schedule A and Schedule B. The recruitment covers posts such as Personal Assistant in various government departments and offices across West Bengal. The online application has already commenced from October 18, 2026 and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website at psc.wb.gov.in.

Here you will find all the important information related to the eligibility criteria, application process, steps to apply, application fees and more details.