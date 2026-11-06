WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 266 Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here
The WBPSC is all set to close the online application process for a total of 266 vacancies on November 7, 2026. Check this article for the application process, age limit, fees, notification PDF and more details.
Key Points
- Online applications for WBPSC English Stenographer close on November 7, 2026.
- A total of 266 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive.
- The application process commenced on October 18, 2026, with exams tentatively in Dec 2026.
WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will close the online application process for English Stenographer (Basic Grade) Recruitment Examination on November 7, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 266 vacancies would be filled under Schedule A and Schedule B. The recruitment covers posts such as Personal Assistant in various government departments and offices across West Bengal. The online application has already commenced from October 18, 2026 and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website at psc.wb.gov.in.
Here you will find all the important information related to the eligibility criteria, application process, steps to apply, application fees and more details.
WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026: Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)
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Examination Name
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English Stenographer (Basic Grade)
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Advertisement Number
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04/2025
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No of Vacancies
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266
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Schedule A Vacancies
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146
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Schedule B Vacancies
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120
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 18, 2026
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Last Date for Submission of Online Application
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November 7, 2026
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Application Fee
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Rs 160 plus applicable service charges
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Exam Date
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Tentatively December 2026
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Official Website
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psc.wb.gov.in
WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The WBPSC online application window is opened on the official website .Candidates will have to complete the registration and application process online through the official commission website. The last date to pay the application fee is November 7, 2026 by 3:30 PM. Check the direct link to apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2026 and official notification from the table below.
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WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Link
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WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
WBPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria such as education qualification and age limit. Check all details below.
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Category
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Details
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Educational Qualification
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• Candidates must have Passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or an equivalent examination.
• Elementary computer knowledge is also required.
• English typing speed of at least 30 words per minute.
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Age Limit
(As of Jan 1, 2025)
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• Minimum Age: 18 years
• Maximum Age: 42 years
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Age Relaxation
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• SC / ST (West Bengal): 5 years
• OBC - Non-Creamy Layer (West Bengal): 3 years
How to Apply for WBPSC Stenographer Vacancy 2026?
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to complete and submit the applications online-
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Go to the official WBPSC website at psc.wb.gov.in.
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Now click on the link English Stenographer (Basic Grade) Recruitment Examination notification
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A new window will appear now you have to enter personal, educational and other details.
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Upload the relevant documents such as photograph and signatures.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Preview the application form once and then finally submit it.
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Download or print the confirmation page for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.