RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Download, Railway RRB NTPC Answer Key Link: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will be releasing the RRB NTPC Answer Key PDF download link today i.e. on July 01, 2025 at 06 pm on its official website. Along with the RRB NTPC Provisional Answer Key 2025, candidates will be able to download the response sheet, question paper, and objection tracker through the official website at rrb.digialm.com. 

Jul 2, 2025, 09:02 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  • RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Download PDF : Check the direct link to download the answer key pdf?
  • RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Link: Once released, candidates can download the details link for the response sheet, question paper, and objection tracker will be released.
  • RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Download: You will be able to download the details steps to raise your objections, if any at the official website.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 LIVE: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is likely to release the provisional answer key for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) today, July 1, at 6 PM. The provisional answer key and response sheet is only a few minutes away from those candidates, who have appeared in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate posts exam.

Along with the provisional answer key, RRBs will release the process to raise objections tracker, response sheet and question paper on the official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam held from from June 5 to 24, 2025 will be able to download the provisional answer key after providing their login credentials to the link at rrb.digialm.com.

Candidates  appeared in the graduate level exam will be able to download their answer key through the official website rrb.digialm.com.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 PDF Download Link

Along with the provisional answer key, RRBs will release the process to raise objections and response sheet and question paper. Candidates appeared in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate posts exam can download the provisional answer key from the link available on the regional official website.  

How to Download RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2025 Answer Key?

You can download the Railway NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Level answer key after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of the RRB or click on the RRB NTPC zone-wise official website.
  • Step 2: You will have to click on the concerned link- "CEN-05/2024 (NTPC-G Categories) to check the Tentative CBT 1 Graduate Level Answer Key & Response Sheet."
  • Step 3: You will get the Railway NTPC answer key login page in a new window.
  • Step 4: Provide all your login credentials including Registration Number, Date of Birth and captcha code
  • Step 5: You will find two tabs: Candidate Details and candidates’ responses.
  • Step 6: Now click on the ‘Candidate's response’ tab to check the required answer key/ responses marked by you
  • Step 7: Now download your question paper and generate it.
  • Step 8: RRB NTPC answer key appears on the screen along with the questions answered and you can download the pdf of the same for future reference.
  • Jul 2, 2025, 09:02 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 LIVE: What is the deadline to raise objection against RRB NTPC answer key?

    Candidates can raise their objections, if any against  RRB NTPC answer key on or before July 6, 2025 after using their login credentials. You will have to pay the required fee as Rs. 50 to raise objections. 

  • Jul 1, 2025, 18:31 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Download: What is the RRB NTPC Answer key Direct Link?

    Below is the direct link to download RRB NTPC Answer key-
    https://rrb.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/33015/94346/login.html

  • Jul 1, 2025, 18:29 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Download: What is the last date to raise objections?

    The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 link was activated at rrb.digialm.com on July 1, 2025 and candidates will be able to raise objections till July 6, 2025.


  • Jul 1, 2025, 18:08 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Download PDF : Where to download RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025?

    Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Link with download question paper, raising objection link for RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2025 Answer Key on 01 July 2025 at its official website-rrbapply.gov.in . 


  • Jul 1, 2025, 18:04 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Download PDF :Is the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Out?

    Yes, the RRB NTPC Answer Key is out for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Level 1 posts.Candidates who appeared in the exam can access the answer key, response sheet and question paper through the direct link  available on the official  website.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 17:50 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Download PDF : Check the direct link to download the answer key pdf?

    You can get the RRB NTPC Answer Key Direct here to download the answer key where you will have to provide your login credentials to download the provisional answer key, response sheet and question paper. 


  • Jul 1, 2025, 17:48 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025Download PDF : Where to share the login credentials and download answer key?

    Once released, candidates will have to share their login credentials including Registration Number and password to the official website-rrb.digialm.com


  • Jul 1, 2025, 17:42 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Link : When will the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2025 Link be Activated?

    The RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2025 link will be activated shortly. Candidates who have appeared in the NTPC CBT 1 exam for graduate level are advised to be ready with their login credentials.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 17:39 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Link : How to check RRB NTPC answer key?

    Once released, Candidates will be able to download the RRB NTPC answer key after following the steps given below-

    • Visit the respective websites of RRBs
    •  Click on the link-'RRB NTPC answer key' 
    • Provide your login credentials-Enter user ID and password.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 17:35 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Link : Where to download rrb ntpc cbt 1 answer key pdf download link once released?

    Once released, candidates will be able to get the rrb ntpc cbt 1 answer key pdf download link at the official website of RRBs regional. You will have to use your login credentials to download the response sheet, answer key and question paper. 


  • Jul 1, 2025, 17:32 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 LIVE: rrb ntpc answer key pdf download

    The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will be releasing the rrb ntpc answer key pdf download link in a few minutes for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) graduate posts. The  rrb ntpc answer key pdf download link will be activated by the RRBs today, July 1, at 6 PM.


  • Jul 1, 2025, 16:19 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 LIVE:Where to download rrbcdg.gov.in ntpc answer key?

    Once released, you will be able to download the rrbcdg.gov.in ntpc answer key at the regional official website of RRBs. 


  • Jul 1, 2025, 15:49 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 LIVE:Where to download RRB NTPC Answer Key PDF download link?

    Once released, candidates will get the rrb ntpc answer key pdf download link at the official regional website of Railway Recruitment Boards where they have applied. 


  • Jul 1, 2025, 14:40 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Raise Objections: How to raise your objection against answer key?

    Candidates can raise their objections, if any, against the provisional answer key of RRB NTPC CBT‑1after following the steps given below-

    • Go to the website of your RRB zone.
    • Login with your registration number and password / date of birth
    • Click on Objection link
    • Select “Answer Key/Objection Tracker” or “Raise Objection” link
    • Select the question and give reason
    • Select the question to which objection is raised → Write clearly what should be the correct answer
    • → Upload proof if possible (PDF, link, book etc.)
    • Pay the fee and submit
    • Pay R.50 per question + bank charges online
    • Then press the submit button
  • Jul 1, 2025, 14:20 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 LIVE: Is the RRB NTPC answer key released?

    No, as of  now, the RRB NTPC CBT 1 answer key for Graduate posts has not been released. The RRB NTPC CBT 1 answer key link will be activated today i.e. on July 01, 2025 at 06 am at the official website. You will be able to download the question papers, objection tracker and candidate response sheet along with the provisional answer key. 


  • Jul 1, 2025, 14:19 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 LIVE: Where to get RRB NTPC Answer Key Pdf Download Link?

    Once released, candidates will find the RRB NTPC Answer Key PDF download link on the official website of RRB. You will have to visit the respective regional RRB site, click on the “CEN-05/2024 Answer Key” link, login, and view your answer key. From there you can download the PDF and check the answers.


  • Jul 1, 2025, 14:03 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 LIVE: Check all the crucial details mentioned on the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025?

    When released, candidates are advised to download the  answer key and check all the crucial details mentioned on RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 as-

    • Candidates ID
    • Candidates Name
    • Exam Centre 
    • Exam Schedule 
    • Exam Time
    • Subject and others 

  • Jul 1, 2025, 13:45 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 LIVE: What is the fee to raise objections against RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025?

    Candidates interested in raising objections against RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 will have to pay a fee of Rs. 50/-plus applicable Bank Service Charges per questions in online mode. 


  • Jul 1, 2025, 13:32 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 LIVE: Know the deadline to raise objection against RRB NTPC answer key?

    Candidates will be able to raise their objections if any against  RRB NTPC answer key on or before July 6, 2025. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link to raise your objections. 


  • Jul 1, 2025, 13:16 IST

    RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 LIVE: Know details about the response sheet released with Answer Key?

    Actually the RRB NTPC response sheet is the document which displays the status of answer key/question paper marked by candidates. You will be able to compare your exam answers i.e. response sheet with the provisional answer key released by the RRBs. 


