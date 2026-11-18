Schools across Delhi-NCR are to resume regular, in-person physical classes for all the students with immediate effect after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) withdrew Stage-III (‘Severe’ category) restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). According to the CAQM’s official order, Delhi’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 204, prompting the sub-committee to revoke the Stage-III restrictions imposed on November 6, 2026. Following the order, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a notice directing all government, government-aided, MCD, NDMC, Cantonment Board, and recognised private schools to conduct normal offline classes instead of online or hybrid classes.

CAQM GRAP-3 Revocation and Reopening of Schools Highlights

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the CAQM GRAP-3 revocation and the reopening of Delhi schools:-