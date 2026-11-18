Delhi-NCR Schools Resume Regular Physical Classes as CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage-III Restrictions
Following the CAQM’s November 17, 2026 order revoking GRAP Stage III restrictions after Delhi’s AQI improved to 204, Delhi’s Directorate of Education has ordered all schools to resume normal in-person classes immediately. Read complete details below.
Key Points
- Delhi-NCR schools resume physical classes immediately after CAQM lifted GRAP Stage-III.
- CAQM revoked Stage-III GRAP on Nov 17, 2026, as Delhis AQI improved to 204.
- GRAP Stage-I and II, and the Oct 30, 2026 order till Nov 20, 2026 remain active.
Schools across Delhi-NCR are to resume regular, in-person physical classes for all the students with immediate effect after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) withdrew Stage-III (‘Severe’ category) restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). According to the CAQM’s official order, Delhi’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 204, prompting the sub-committee to revoke the Stage-III restrictions imposed on November 6, 2026. Following the order, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a notice directing all government, government-aided, MCD, NDMC, Cantonment Board, and recognised private schools to conduct normal offline classes instead of online or hybrid classes.
CAQM GRAP-3 Revocation and Reopening of Schools Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the CAQM GRAP-3 revocation and the reopening of Delhi schools:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Issuing Authority
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Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and Delhi DoE
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Order Date and Affective Time
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November 17, 2026 with immediate effect
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Delhi Recorded AQI
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204 (Down from Severe Levels)
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School Class Mode
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Normal Physical or In-Person Classes Resumed
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Restrictions Still Active
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GRAP Stage-I and Stage-II along with the October 30, 2026 Order (till November 20, 2026)
What Will Remain in Force Despite GRAP-3 Removal?
While the classroom restrictions have ended, CAQM has clarified that the air qualify is a forecast to remain in the ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’ category in the coming days. Therefore, several preventive measures have been made to remain active:-
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GRAP Stages I and II Continue:- Dust control, road sweeping, water sprinkling, and strict checks on polluting vehicles remain mandatory across NCR.
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October 30 Order Valid Till November 20:- Restrictions on dust-generating construction and demolition, along with up to 50% physical staff attendance in government and private offices, remain active until November 20, 2026.
Also check, J&K Government to Implement 25% RTE Quota for EWS students in Private Schools, Rules to be Notified Soon
Important Points for Parents and Schools of Delhi
Given below are some of the important points for the parents and schools of Delhi, as the GRAP Stage-3 restrictions have been revoked:-
- Students must attend classes physically on campus as per normal school timings, and school heads have been instructed to inform parents and staff immediately.
- Because winter air remains in the ‘Poo’ zone, schools and parents should sill encourage carpooling, public transport, and basic precautions during the morning hours.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.