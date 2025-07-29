AI Takeover in the U.S. Workforce: The Growing Skills Gap Among Employees

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the job landscape in America. Eighty-three percent of workplaces are leveraging AI tools to deliver enhanced productivity and automate processes. From virtual assistants and chatbots to document and data analysis tools, AI is establishing itself as a critical, normal, and in some cases standard, feature of our everyday work. However, a more recent report from the Brookings Institution has found an alarming issue brewing in the AI world: at least half of the U.S. workforce is presently trained to use these new tools. This news regarding the AI skills gap is concerning, especially for workers in non-tech roles and organizations of all sizes. While the whole host of companies and organizations continue to ramp up their AI uses, millions of American workers risk being left behind due to a lack of training access or a lack of awareness of the training strategy. Whether people love or hate it, this widespread revolution is something we all - students, professionals, and anyone who is preparing for our work future - must grapple with.

Evidence from an ongoing nationally representative survey of US workers that there has been a very large, very recent surge in AI use at work, going from around 30% of workers in December to over 40% in March/April 2025.



Big expansion of use of both Gemini & ChatGPT. pic.twitter.com/YlNdw4cOss — Ethan Mollick (@emollick) May 21, 2025 AI in the U.S. Workforce We are seeing Artificial Intelligence (AI) fundamentally change the workplace landscape in America. In fact, 93% of all companies (including small companies) are using or exploring AI tools as part of their daily routine. AI is becoming a primary facet of work life in terms of automating repetitive aspects of jobs or even augmenting complex decision-making processes.

However, we must also consider the pace, at which many employees are learning to become literate with the use of AI in practice; in fact, only about half of employees are trained to use AI properly, which means we also see a divide between the tech optimists and those who are still learning how to effectively and efficiently integrate large language-learning models into their work. While capturing value through AI in jobs and functions across industries, including finance, health care, or customer service, untrained workers risk being left behind in their pursuits to advance. In conclusion, being literate in AI by learning, upskilling, or developing a habit of continual learning in a tech job market is simply the hallmark to remain relevant and competitive as an employee and also as an organization.

The AI Skills Gap in the U.S. Workforce Here are the major reasons behind the AI Skills Gap in the U.S. Workforce: Training Is Not Keeping Up With AI's pervasive adoption, only about 50% of employees have received appropriate training to use AI tools. This disparity has created a growing AI skills gap, with many employees reporting feelings of being unprepared, confused, or anxious about securing their role in the future. Who is Falling Behind? The skills gap disproportionately impacts groups, including older workers, women, and employees in non-technical roles who have access to less AI training. These groups also have limited access to upskilling programs, and many are dealing with technology changes in the workplace. The Consequences of Undertraining Employees who have not received appropriate training run the risk of misusing AI tools or avoiding the technology altogether. This can impact productivity, increase stress, and lead to dissatisfaction in their jobs. Some employees report feeling overwhelmed, and many consider leaving their workplace in response to job demands associated with AI.