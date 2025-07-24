Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
What is Trump's AI Action Plan? Check Policy, Executive Orders and Key Highlights

Former President Trump's "AI Action Plan" outlines executive orders to fast-track US AI dominance. Key points include banning "Woke AI" in federal contracts, accelerating AI infrastructure by rolling back environmental rules, canceling Biden-era AI security measures, and promoting American AI exports. This initiative aims to strengthen the US as a global AI leader through a "Winning the Race" strategy.

ByAyukta Zisha
Jul 24, 2025, 03:15 EDT
In a bold step to redefine the situation in the US in the Global Tech Race, former President Donald Trump has signed a comprehensive set of executive orders to call the "AI Action Plan." The objective of the orders is deepening infrastructure projects in Artificial Intelligence, the U.S. Dominance is to be fast-tracked, which refers to Trump as "Woke AI" and promotes the export of American AI products. 

This initiative reverses many biden-era sanctions and emphasizes economic development, national security, and ideological neutrality. While industry giants and pro -business groups have welcomed the plan, critics argue that it pose a serious risk to moral AI development and environmental standards. As the world sees, the U.S. and its AI is ready to accelerate ambitions - although with sharp political and regulatory overtones.

What is Trump's "AI Action Plan"?

 Trump's "AI Action Plan" marks a dramatic policy change as the United States comes closer to artificial intelligence. Plan offered through a set of executive orders, the plan is designed to accelerate the US leadership in the global AI race, especially in competition with China. The central so-called "Woke" for the plan is a ban on AI. Trump has ordered federal agencies to use only a politically neutral AI model, which bypasses anyone who promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion narratives.

 The initiative also includes rapid tracking the construction of AI infrastructure by refunding the major environmental regulations, promoting the export of US AI technologies and canceling the earlier executive order of President Biden focused on AI security and morality. In place, Trump has unveiled a national strategy called "Winning the Race", which outlines goals for innovation, workforce development and global competition. Supporters jumped it as pro -business and bold, while critics warned of uncontrolled risks and political intervention in the AI system.

Executive Orders: Key Highlights

1. Ban on "Woke" AI in federal contracts 

One of the most controversial elements of Trump's executive orders is that the AI systems used by federal agencies are politically neutral. Order prohibits companies including "Vok" or DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) content in their AI output, warning that such contractors may lose eligibility for government work. 

2. Fast-tracking AI infrastructure projects 

To support rapid AI development, Trump has ordered a rollback of the major environmental rules. Laws such as the Clean Water Act and NEPA (National Environment Policy Act) will be rested to speed up the construction of important energy-intensive data centers and semiconductor manufacturing plants for AI development.

 3. Biden's AI security measures canceled 

President Trump officially canceled the Executive Order 14110 signed by Biden, which emphasized AI security, transparency and public accountability. All federal agencies are directed to replace the framework with new policies that prefer innovation and competition, with a six -month deadline to complete. 

4. Promoting US AI exports 

Another major focus of executive orders is an extension of American AI influence abroad. Export control on AI-related software and hardware will be loosened, especially for allied countries. The administration hopes that the step will strengthen the American status as a global AI leader. 

5. Start "Winning Race" Strategy Plan

Completing executive orders, the administration introduced a detailed national AI strategy. Under the title "Winning Race", the plan underlines goals such as enhancing AI research funding, training the domestic workforce in AI skills and creating a strong coalition to compete with global technical powers such as China.


