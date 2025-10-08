Which state is the Largest Bauxite Producing state?

Largest Bauxite Producing State: Odisha is recognised as the largest bauxite producing state in India, contributing more than 50% of the country’s total bauxite output. The state is rich in mineral resources, especially in Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, and Sundargarh districts, which supply high-quality bauxite to domestic and international refineries. Odisha’s strong mining infrastructure and government support for mineral development make it a leader in bauxite mining and production in India, supporting industries like aluminium, refractory, chemical, and abrasive production. Asia’s largest bauxite mines Odisha’s Eastern Ghats region contains some of the largest and highest-quality bauxite reserves in India. The Panchpatmali bauxite mines in Koraput are among Asia’s largest bauxite mines, producing ore with high aluminium content. Other important mining areas include Dongargarh, Gandhamardan, Bonai, and Kalahandi, which contribute significantly to India’s overall production. The state’s well-developed transport networks ensure smooth movement of bauxite to refineries and industries across India.

Strategic Importance of Odisha’s Bauxite Bauxite from Odisha is critical for India’s industrial and economic development. Its primary uses include: •Aluminium Production: Supplies refineries like NALCO in Damanjodi, meeting domestic and export requirements. •Refractory Materials: High-quality bauxite is used in heat-resistant industrial products for steel, cement, and glass sectors. •Chemical and Abrasive Industries: Refined bauxite supports the production of aluminium chemicals, abrasives, and other industrial products. With reserves estimated at over 1.5 billion tonnes, Odisha ensures a reliable, long-term supply of bauxite, strengthening India’s industrial base. Top bauxite producers in the world While Odisha is India’s largest bauxite producing state, it also contributes significantly to the global bauxite supply. Australia, Guinea, and Brazil are the top bauxite producers worldwide, but India, led by Odisha, ranks among the top 10 bauxite producing countries. The high-grade bauxite from Panchpatmali and other Odisha mines meets the quality standards required for international aluminium and chemical industries, making Odisha a key player in the global bauxite market