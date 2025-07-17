Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Available From July 17 from Official Website

NEST Result 2025: NEST 2025 has released revised scorecards after rectifying a minor correction to qualifying percentiles as communicated via an official notice. Students can download their revised scorecard dated July 17, 2025 on nestexam.in, as only these will be considered for admissions.

ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 17, 2025, 17:32 IST
NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard released on website.
NEST Result 2025: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2025 has notified about the minor correction in their qualifying percentile in their scorecard. The change was communicated via an official notice on the official website of NEST at nestexam.in. Students are advised to download their revised scorecard online on the official website dated July 17, 2025.

The changes mentioned have not significantly affected the All India Rank (AIR) of most candidates. Students are advised to download their revised scorecards, as published on July 17, 2025. Only the revised scorecards will be considered for admissions related to NEST 2025.

NEST 2025 Key Highlights

Students can find the important information related to NEST Exam 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST)

Board name 

National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar

University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

nestexam.in

Programme 

M.Sc. (Five-year Integrated)

Log in credentials 

Application No./Login ID

Password

NEST 2025 Scorecard Official Notice

Candidates can find the official notice on the website attached here for their reference:

NEST-NOTICE

