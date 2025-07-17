NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Available From July 17 from Official Website

NEST Result 2025: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2025 has notified about the minor correction in their qualifying percentile in their scorecard. The change was communicated via an official notice on the official website of NEST at nestexam.in. Students are advised to download their revised scorecard online on the official website dated July 17, 2025.
The changes mentioned have not significantly affected the All India Rank (AIR) of most candidates. Students are advised to download their revised scorecards, as published on July 17, 2025. Only the revised scorecards will be considered for admissions related to NEST 2025.
NEST 2025 Key Highlights
Students can find the important information related to NEST Exam 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
National Entrance Screening Test (NEST)
|
Board name
|
National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar
University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
nestexam.in
|
Programme
|
M.Sc. (Five-year Integrated)
|
Log in credentials
|
Application No./Login ID
Password
NEST 2025 Scorecard Official Notice
Candidates can find the official notice on the website attached here for their reference:
