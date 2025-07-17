NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Available From July 17 from Official Website

NEST Result 2025: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2025 has notified about the minor correction in their qualifying percentile in their scorecard. The change was communicated via an official notice on the official website of NEST at nestexam.in. Students are advised to download their revised scorecard online on the official website dated July 17, 2025.

The changes mentioned have not significantly affected the All India Rank (AIR) of most candidates. Students are advised to download their revised scorecards, as published on July 17, 2025. Only the revised scorecards will be considered for admissions related to NEST 2025.

Also Read: FYJC Admission 2025: Maharashtra 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result Released

NEST 2025 Key Highlights

Students can find the important information related to NEST Exam 2025 here: