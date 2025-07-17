Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DU Admission 2025: Delhi University Releases First CLAT Cut-off for 5-year Integrated law Courses

DU Admissions 2025: Delhi University (DU) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) cut-off scores for its five-year integrated BA LLB and BBA LLB law programmes. These minimum allocation scores, influenced by eligibility, merit, social category, seat availability, and tie-breaking rules, are available on the official website, du.ac.in, for students to check.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Jul 17, 2025
DU has released the 1st CLAT Cut-off list for 5-year Integrated law courses.
DU Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi University (DU), has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Cut-off scores for five-year integrated law programmes under the university. The minimum allocation scores are made live for the BA LLB and BBA LLB courses offered by the university. Candidates can find the cut-off list online on the official website at du.ac.in. 

The university has formulated the category-wise CLAT score for BA LLB and BBA LLB courses on the basis of programme-specific eligibility, merit, social category, availability of seats, and tie-breaking rules.

The official statement underlines the university’s aim to strive for accuracy. It further reads, “Applicants are encouraged to report discrepancies, if any, to the Admission Branch, University of Delhi for timely resolution.”

DU Law Admission 2025 CLAT Scores Highlights

Students seeking admission in DU for law programmes can check the following table to know all the details related to the admission requirements and university guidelines:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)

University name 

University of Delhi

Delhi University (DU)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

du.ac.in

Stream 

Law

Courses 

BA LLB

BBA LLB

Programme 

5-year integrated programme

Seats 

60 seats/course

Admission requirement 

CLAT 2025 scores

DU CLAT Score 2025 for BA LLB, BBA LLB

The category-wise list prepared by the university can be found in the table below:

Category

CLAT Cores for BA LLB 

CLAT Cores for BBA LLB 

UR

88.50

87

OBC

79.75

78.25

SC

72.75

69.25

ST

63.00

59

EWS

81.50

81.25

PwBD

70.75

59

