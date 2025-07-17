DU Admission 2025: Delhi University Releases First CLAT Cut-off for 5-year Integrated law Courses

DU Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi University (DU), has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Cut-off scores for five-year integrated law programmes under the university. The minimum allocation scores are made live for the BA LLB and BBA LLB courses offered by the university. Candidates can find the cut-off list online on the official website at du.ac.in.
The university has formulated the category-wise CLAT score for BA LLB and BBA LLB courses on the basis of programme-specific eligibility, merit, social category, availability of seats, and tie-breaking rules.
The official statement underlines the university’s aim to strive for accuracy. It further reads, “Applicants are encouraged to report discrepancies, if any, to the Admission Branch, University of Delhi for timely resolution.”
DU Law Admission 2025 CLAT Scores Highlights
Students seeking admission in DU for law programmes can check the following table to know all the details related to the admission requirements and university guidelines:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)
|
University name
|
University of Delhi
Delhi University (DU)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
du.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Law
|
Courses
|
BA LLB
BBA LLB
|
Programme
|
5-year integrated programme
|
Seats
|
60 seats/course
|
Admission requirement
|
CLAT 2025 scores
DU CLAT Score 2025 for BA LLB, BBA LLB
The category-wise list prepared by the university can be found in the table below:
|
Category
|
CLAT Cores for BA LLB
|
CLAT Cores for BBA LLB
|
UR
|
88.50
|
87
|
OBC
|
79.75
|
78.25
|
SC
|
72.75
|
69.25
|
ST
|
63.00
|
59
|
EWS
|
81.50
|
81.25
|
PwBD
|
70.75
|
59
