NIFT 2025: Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Released at nift.admissions.nic.in

NIFT Counselling 2025: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the NIFT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, July 18, 2025. Students who registered for the counselling can visit the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in. Students will need to log in on the official website using their login credentials to check the seat allotment list and appointment letter for the college verification.

NIFT Counselling 2025 Key Details

Students can check the important points related to NIFT Counselling 2025 round 2 result here: