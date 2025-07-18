NIFT 2025: Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Released at nift.admissions.nic.in

NIFT Counselling 2025: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the NIFT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, July 18, 2025. Students who registered for the counselling can visit the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in. Students will need to log in on the official website using their login credentials to check the seat allotment list and appointment letter for the college verification.
NIFT Counselling 2025 Key Details
Students can check the important points related to NIFT Counselling 2025 round 2 result here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Name
|
National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Counselling 2025
|
Board name
|
National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
nift.admissions.nic.in
|
Admission Portal
|
nift.ac.in/admission
|
Exam authority
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Courses
|
BDes, MDes, BFTech, and MFM
|
Exam date
|
February 9, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
NIFT UG Counselling 2025
NIFT (UG) Roll Number
Password
Security Pin/ Security Pin Audio
NIFT Round 2 Seat Allotment Letter OFFICIAL NOTICE
How to Check NIFT Round 2 Provisional Allotment Letter 2025?
Students will need to follow the given steps to check their NIFT Round 2 Provisional Allotment Letter 2025 online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in
- In the homepage, under the ‘CANDIDATES ACTIVITY BOARD’ tab, click on ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for NIFT UG Counselling 2025’ link
- You will be redirected to a login window
- Select the Counselling type from the dropdown menu
- Enter your log in credentials as mentioned before
- Solve the visual or audio captcha code
- Click on ‘Sign In’
- Visit the registration form tab
- Fill the form
- Pay the online applicable fee
- Submit and download the form for college verification
NIFT Round 2 Seat Allotment Letter Login Window DIRECT LINK Here
NIFT Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Information
Students must keep the following points in mind while applying for counselling and college verification against the seat allotment:
- Candidates who have not been allotted a seat yet in Round 2 are automatically considered for further rounds if registered for counselling.
- Seats for application by NRI candidates are open July 23, 2025 from 9 AM until 5 PM.
- NIFT Round 3 choice filling edit window will be available from July 24 to 25, 2025 till 11:59 PM.
