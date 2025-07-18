Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NIFT 2025: Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Released at nift.admissions.nic.in

NIFT Counselling 2025: NIFT has released the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, July 18, 2025. Students can check the results and appointment letters on the official website, nift.admissions.nic.in, using their login credentials. Regular checks of the NIFT counselling portal are advised to avoid disqualification.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 18, 2025, 14:16 IST
NIFT Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Released.
NIFT Counselling 2025: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the NIFT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, July 18, 2025. Students who registered for the counselling can visit the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in. Students will need to log in on the official website using their login credentials to check the seat allotment list and appointment letter for the college verification. 

NIFT Counselling 2025 Key Details 

Students can check the important points related to NIFT Counselling 2025 round 2 result here:

Overview 

Details 

Name 

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Counselling 2025

Board name 

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

nift.admissions.nic.in

Admission Portal

nift.ac.in/admission

Exam authority 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Courses 

BDes, MDes, BFTech, and MFM

Exam date 

February 9, 2025

Log in credentials 

NIFT UG Counselling 2025

NIFT (UG) Roll Number

Password

Security Pin/ Security Pin Audio

NIFT Round 2 Seat Allotment Letter OFFICIAL NOTICE

How to Check NIFT Round 2 Provisional Allotment Letter 2025?

Students will need to follow the given steps to check their NIFT Round 2 Provisional Allotment Letter 2025 online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in
  2. In the homepage, under the ‘CANDIDATES ACTIVITY BOARD’ tab, click on ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for NIFT UG Counselling 2025’ link
  3. You will be redirected to a login window
  4. Select the Counselling type from the dropdown menu
  5. Enter your log in credentials as mentioned before
  6. Solve the visual or audio captcha code
  7. Click on ‘Sign In’
  8. Visit the registration form tab
  9. Fill the form
  10. Pay the online applicable fee
  11. Submit and download the form for college verification 

NIFT Round 2 Seat Allotment Letter Login Window DIRECT LINK Here

NIFT Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Information

Students must keep the following points in mind while applying for counselling and college verification against the seat allotment:

  • Candidates who have not been allotted a seat yet in Round 2 are automatically considered for further rounds if registered for counselling.
  • Seats for application by NRI candidates are open July 23, 2025 from 9 AM until 5 PM.
  • NIFT Round 3 choice filling edit window will be available from July 24 to 25, 2025 till 11:59 PM.

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC-PUC Exam 2025: KSEAB May Discontinue 3rd Attempt for SSLC, PUC from 2025–26

