OSSSC CRE Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download RI, ARI, Amin Mains Exam Hall Ticket at osssc.gov.in

OSSSC CRE Mains Admit Card 2025: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE) Admit Card 2025 for the RI, ARI, and Amin mains exams. The OSSSC CRE exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 1 and the 1st week of September 2025. Candidates can download the OSSSC CRE Mains Admit Card from the official website, osssc.gov.in, after providing their application number and date of birth.

The OSSSC CRE Mains Admit Card 2025 is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Candidates who do not carry the valid ID and admit card with them will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

