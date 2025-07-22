OSSSC CRE Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download RI, ARI, Amin Mains Exam Hall Ticket at osssc.gov.in

OSSSC CRE Mains Admit Card 2025: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE) Admit Card 2025 for the RI, ARI, and Amin mains exams. The OSSSC CRE exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 1 and the 1st week of September 2025. Candidates can download the OSSSC CRE Mains Admit Card from the official website, osssc.gov.in, after providing their application number and date of birth.
The OSSSC CRE Mains Admit Card 2025 is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Candidates who do not carry the valid ID and admit card with them will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
OSSSC CRE Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT
OSSSC has released the admit card for Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), ICDS Supervisor, Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS) and Amin on its official website, osssc.gov.in, for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between August 1, 2025 and 1st Week of September, 2025 at various examination centres in Odisha. A direct link is provided below to download the OSSSC CRE Admit Card 2025.
OSSSC CRE Mains Admit Card 2025 PDF Download Link
The OSSSC has activated the link to download the RI, ARI, and Amin Mains examination admit card 2025. The OSSSC Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded by providing the application number and date of birth on the official website. The OSSSC CRE Mains Admit Card contains details such as the candidate's name, roll number, category, photo, signature, etc. and examination centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the OSSSC CRE Mains Admit Card 2025.
OSSSC CRE Mains Admit Card 2025
OSSSC Admit Card 2025: Overview
The OSSSC admit card has been released on the official website. Candidates are advised to download their admit card beforehand to avoid any technical glitches that may happen. Check the table below for OSSSC CRE Mains Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Authority
|
Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
|
Name
|
CRE-2023 (IV) RI, ICDS Supervisor, ARI, Amin, and SFS
|
Number of Vacancy
|
2895
|
Admit Card 2025
|
19th July 2025
|
Exam Date 2025
|
01 August 2025 to 1 September 2025
|
Exam
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Mode
|
Online
|
Website
|
www.osssc.gov.in
How to Download the OSSSC CRE Mains Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download their admit card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download it from official website
- Visit the official website, osssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on OSSSC CRE mains admit card link
- On the new page, provide the required details, such as application number and password.
- Admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and print the admit card for future reference.
