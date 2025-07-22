What is the Old Name of Chennai?

Madras: The old name of Chennai is Madras, a name that was widely used during British colonial rule. It became one of the first major cities established by the British East India Company in the 17th century. Over time, Madras developed into a bustling colonial capital and a key port city in South India.

Why Was It Called Madras?

The name Madras is believed to have been derived from either Madraspatnam, a fishing village on the Coromandel Coast, or from a local ruler named Madra, although its exact origin is debated. The British East India Company established a trading post in 1639, and the area came to be known as Madras.

When Was Madras Renamed Chennai?

Madras was officially renamed Chennai in 1996 by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The new name comes from Chennapatnam, a nearby settlement named after Damarla Chennappa Nayak, a local Telugu ruler who granted the British land to build Fort St. George. The renaming was part of a broader movement to restore indigenous names post-independence.