What is the Old Name of Chennai?

Madras: The old name of Chennai is Madras, a name that was widely used during British colonial rule. It became one of the first major cities established by the British East India Company in the 17th century. Over time, Madras developed into a bustling colonial capital and a key port city in South India.
Why Was It Called Madras?
The name Madras is believed to have been derived from either Madraspatnam, a fishing village on the Coromandel Coast, or from a local ruler named Madra, although its exact origin is debated. The British East India Company established a trading post in 1639, and the area came to be known as Madras.
When Was Madras Renamed Chennai?
Madras was officially renamed Chennai in 1996 by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The new name comes from Chennapatnam, a nearby settlement named after Damarla Chennappa Nayak, a local Telugu ruler who granted the British land to build Fort St. George. The renaming was part of a broader movement to restore indigenous names post-independence.
Interesting Facts About the Old Name of Chennai
1. One of the First British Settlements in India
Madras was one of the earliest British establishments in India, founded in 1639 by the East India Company.
2. Named After Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam
Historians differ: some say Madras came from Madraspatnam, others from Chennapatnam, both were villages near the original settlement.
3. Fort St. George Was the Colonial Core
The British built Fort St. George in Madras, which became the administrative headquarters for the Madras Presidency.
4. Official Renaming Took Place in 1996
The name “Chennai” was adopted officially on August 17, 1996, as part of efforts to embrace indigenous heritage.
5. Colonial Name Still Lives in Institutions
Institutions like Madras University, Madras High Court, and IIT Madras still retain the original name.
Read More: What is the Old Name of Mumbai?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation