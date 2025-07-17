What is the Old Name of Mumbai?

Bombay: The old name of Mumbai is Bombay, which was widely used during British colonial rule. The name became popular after the Portuguese colonists took control in the 16th century and was later adopted by the British. For over 300 years, the city was internationally known as Bombay and served as a major trading port and colonial hub.

Why Was It Called Bombay?

The name Bombay is believed to have originated from the Portuguese phrase “Bom Bahia”, which means “Good Bay”, referring to the city’s natural harbour. Over time, “Bom Bahia” evolved into “Bombay”. The British retained this name when they took control of the city from the Portuguese in the 17th century.

When Was Bombay Renamed Mumbai?

Bombay was officially renamed Mumbai in 1995 by the Government of Maharashtra. The name “Mumbai” is derived from Mumbā Devi, a local Hindu goddess worshipped by the original Koli fishing community, combined with “Aai”, which means mother in Marathi. The change was made to better reflect the city’s indigenous heritage and local language.