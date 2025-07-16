What is the Old Name of Kolkata?

Calcutta: The old name of Kolkata is Calcutta, a name given during British colonial rule. The city served as the capital of British India from 1772 to 1911 and was developed as an administrative, commercial, and cultural centre. The British pronunciation “Calcutta” is believed to have been derived from Kalikata, one of the three original villages that made up the early city. Why Was It Called Calcutta? The name Calcutta is thought to have evolved from Kalikata, one of the three villages named Sutanuti, Govindapur, and Kalikata. These villages were merged by the British East India Company to form the city in 1690. “Kalikata” itself may have come from the Goddess Kali, who is widely worshipped in Bengal. The British anglicised the name to Calcutta, which remained the official name for over three centuries.

When Was Calcutta Renamed Kolkata? The name Calcutta was officially changed to Kolkata in January 2001 by the Government of India. This renaming was meant to reflect the Bengali pronunciation of the city’s name and to restore its cultural identity. It was part of a broader movement across India to replace colonial-era names with those rooted in local languages and traditions. Cultural and Historical Significance Kolkata, or Calcutta, has long been a center of education, politics, literature, and art. It is home to institutions like the Indian Museum and iconic figures like Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Swami Vivekananda. Today, while “Kolkata” is the official name, “Calcutta” continues to live in the cultural memory of the city and appears in many institutions and artistic references.

7 Interesting Facts About the Old Name of Kolkata 1. Origin Linked to Goddess Kali The name “Kalikata” is believed to come from the Kalighat Kali Temple, giving the city a spiritual foundation. 2. Formed from Three Villages Kolkata was originally made up of Sutanuti, Kalikata, and Govindapur, which were merged by the British East India Company. 3. Calcutta Used in British Records The name Calcutta was widely used in colonial-era maps, documents, and trade records dating back to the late 1600s. 4. Capital of British India Until 1911 Calcutta served as the capital of British India until the British shifted the capital to Delhi for political and strategic reasons. 5. Officially Renamed in 2001 The city’s name was formally changed to Kolkata on January 1, 2001, aligning it with the local Bengali language and pronunciation.