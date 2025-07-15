Largest Producer of Cardamom: Guatemala is the largest producer of cardamom in the world. Known for its premium green cardamom, the country accounts for more than 50% of the world’s supply. Cardamom is a valuable cash crop used in cuisines, medicines, and fragrances across the globe. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Cardamom in the World? Guatemala leads global cardamom production by a wide margin. The mountainous Alta Verapaz region provides the perfect environment cool, misty, and shaded for cardamom cultivation. Guatemalan cardamom is in high demand across the Middle East, South Asia, and Europe due to its large pods and strong aroma. How Much Cardamom Does Guatemala Produce? Guatemala produces approximately 35,000 to 40,000 metric tonnes of cardamom annually. The majority is exported, particularly to Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where cardamom is used in traditional drinks like gahwa (Arabic coffee). Cardamom is also a key ingredient in Indian sweets and Scandinavian pastries.

Top 5 Cardamom Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (Metric Tonnes) 1 Guatemala 35,000 – 40,000 2 India 20,000 – 22,000 3 Nepal 6,000 – 7,000 4 Indonesia 2,500 – 3,000 5 Sri Lanka 1,500 – 2,000 Note: Data compiled from FAO and World Population Review (2023–2024) 1. Guatemala Guatemala dominates the global cardamom industry. Its cardamom is prized for its large, green pods and high essential oil content. The spice is hand-harvested by smallholder farmers and sun-dried before export, often bringing in billions in foreign revenue for the country. 2. India India is the second-largest producer, known for growing high-quality cardamom in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Indian cardamom—especially the Malabar and Mysore varieties—is widely used in Indian cooking, Ayurvedic medicine, and traditional sweets.

3. Nepal Nepal ranks third in global cardamom production, primarily cultivating large cardamom (also known as black cardamom). It is grown in the eastern hills and is a major cash crop for small farmers. Nepalese cardamom has a smoky flavor and is commonly used in savory dishes. 4. Indonesia Indonesia grows both green and white cardamom, mostly in Java and Sumatra. The country’s cardamom is used domestically and exported to Southeast Asian markets. Indonesian varieties are known for their milder flavor and are often used in spice blends and traditional medicine. 5. Sri Lanka Sri Lanka produces a modest amount of green cardamom, mainly in the Central Highlands. The spice is used locally in cuisine and Ayurveda, and a portion is exported. Sri Lankan cardamom is often intercropped with tea and coffee.

Which Other Countries Grow Cardamom? Other cardamom-producing countries include Bhutan, Laos, Vietnam, Tanzania, and Papua New Guinea. These regions are emerging suppliers, often focusing on organic and sustainable farming practices to meet growing demand. Amazing Facts about Cardamom 1. Queen of Spices Cardamom is often called the “Queen of Spices” due to its complex aroma, flavour, and medicinal value. 2. Two Main Types There are two major types of cardamom: green (Elettaria cardamomum) and black (Amomum subulatum), each with distinct uses. 3. Ancient Trade Commodity Cardamom was traded in ancient Babylon, Egypt, and Rome. It was used for embalming, cooking, and perfumes. 4. Natural Remedy Cardamom is used to treat indigestion, mouth ulcers, and bad breath in traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda and Unani.