NHRC Short Term Internship 2025 : How to Apply, Eligibility and Documents Required

NHRC Short Term Internship: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) provides internship opportunities to the students pursuing their higher studies or have graduated from the University. The internship is being provided in the form of Summer Internship and Winter Internship. The NHRC also provides a short-term internship throughout the year except during months of May-June and December-January. The internship is being provided on a short-term basis for a period of 15 days. The Internship for the month August will start from 11 August till 22 August. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply by visiting the official website of NHRC- nhrc.nic.in. Candidates can check all the details like the application process, eligibility criteria, documents required, etc in this article.

NHRC Short-Term Internship (August 2025) The NHRC is mandated to promote Human Rights literacy and awareness under Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. From the point of view of fulfilling this role, NHRC started the internship programme for University students from the year 1998. NHRC provides internships to students broadly in the form of Summer Internship and Winter Internship. There are also short-term internship programmes run by NHRC throughout the year. Candidates can apply for the Short-term internship for the month of August. It is termed as “Online Short-Term Internship Programme (OSTI)- August 2025”. Particulars Details Internship Name Online Short-Term Internship Programme (OSTI) Offered By National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Last Date to Apply 23 July 2025 Internship Duration 15 days Internship Dates 11-22 August 2025 Official Website nhrc.nic.in

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for NHRC Short-Term Internship 2025 The students who wish to apply for the NHRC internship must meet certain eligibility criteria. The students pursuing Graduation, LLB, Masters including relevant field of Human Rights, Integrated Course (BBALLB, B. Com LLB, BALLB… etc) can apply for the online internship at NHRC. Criteria Details Educational Qualification Students studying in 3rd year and onwards of any integrated 5 year PG Course Students studying in 3rd / final year of a graduation course

Students of any semester/ year of any post-graduate degree course

Students of any semester/ year of any post-graduate diploma course

Students who are research scholars in any stream

Students must have consistently attained a minimum of 60% marks in Class XII a n d all subsequent semesters in attended degree or diploma courses, including the presently pursued courses Age Limit Student should not be more than 28 years old as on 1 July, 2025

Documents Required to Fill the Application Form for NHRC Internship Students before pursuing filling the application form for the NHRC Internship must keep the following documents ready. They need to keep the scanned copy of these documents with file size not more than 2MB and a passport size photo in jpeg format (not exceeding size of 100 KB). Here’s the list of documents: Certificate of X class

Certificate and mark sheet of XII class

Certificate and mark sheet of Graduation (if completed)

Mark sheet of last exam

I-Card of currently pursuing course of present institution

Statement of Purposes

Recommendation letter of Principal/ Dean/ HoD from the institution where presently pursuing the course What is the Statement of Purpose? A 250 words write-up on the topic “Statement of Purpose for joining NHRC Online Short Term Internship” will be required to be submitted by the applicants online along with the application form which will also serve as a basis of selection. Students who have research potential in the areas relating to human rights will be preferred (to be indicated in the write-up) . The students may also include the details of co-curricular activities, Moot Courts, Internships, research projects for strengthening their application.

How to Apply for the NHRC Short-Term Internship? Candidates who are willing to apply for the NHRC Internship can follow the given steps to fill the application form. Visit the official website- nhrc.nic.in.

On the home page, go to Training Programmes and click on the Short-term Internship Programme.

On a new page, you will see Announcement of online short term internship programme OSTI from 11.08.2025 to 22.08.2025. Click on the Apply Now button.

A new page containing the Guidelines to fill the Online Application Form will appear. Read all the guidelines carefully.

On the same page, you have to mark the box with Yes or No for the questions whether you have previously done an internship with NHRC. If you have not done the internship earlier with NHRC, you can click the “Proceed” button.

Then a registration page will open, which requires you to fill your mobile number and email Id for verification. Verify your number by feeding the OTP you receive on your mobile.

After verification, the applicant has to fill in the required details on the page that appears.

Fill your educational qualifications one by one from 10th Class onwards.

The text of Statement of Purpose (SOP) in the prescribed column is confined to 250 words.

After filling all mandatory fields and uploading scanned documents, you may FINAL SUBMIT the application.