Largest Exporter of Cherries: Chile is the largest exporter of cherries in the world. In 2023, it exported over 428,000 metric tonnes, accounting for more than 53% of global cherry exports. Chilean cherries are especially popular in China, where demand spikes during Lunar New Year. With ideal growing conditions, off-season harvests, and efficient logistics, Chile dominates the global cherry market.
Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Cherries in the World?
Chile leads global cherry exports by a wide margin. Its unique geographical and climatic conditions allow cherry harvesting during the Southern Hemisphere’s summer, which coincides with winter in the Northern Hemisphere—just in time for peak demand in countries like China. Chilean cherries are known for their large size, rich colour, and sweetness, making them ideal for both retail and gifting markets.
How Much Cherry Does Chile Export?
Chile exported approximately 428,000 metric tonnes of fresh cherries in 2023, valued at over $2 billion. More than 90% of these cherries were shipped to China, making it Chile’s top export destination. The country’s advanced cold chain logistics and strong phytosanitary standards help maintain quality across long distances.
Top 5 Cherry Exporting Countries in the World
|Rank
|Country
|Annual Export Volume (Metric Tonnes)
|1
|Chile
|428,000+
|2
|United States
|84,000
|3
|Turkey
|67,000
|4
|Spain
|34,000
|5
|Uzbekistan
|28,000
Note: Based on IndexBox, Tendata, and World Population Review (2023–2024)
1. Chile
Chile is the world’s leading cherry exporter. Its harvest season (Nov–Feb) aligns perfectly with demand spikes in the Northern Hemisphere. Cherries are exported mainly via sea freight to Asia, with China alone importing over 90% of Chile’s total cherry exports.
2. United States
The U.S. exports mainly sweet cherries, grown in California, Oregon, and Washington. Key markets include Canada, China, and South Korea. However, seasonal overlap with other producers and higher labor costs affect volume.
3. Turkey
Turkey produces large quantities of cherries, particularly around Manisa and Afyonkarahisar. Most exports go to Europe and Russia, where Turkish cherries are prized for their flavor and affordability.
4. Spain
Spain exports cherries primarily to EU countries like Germany, the UK, and France. Known for high-quality production in regions like Aragón and Extremadura, Spanish cherries are popular during the European summer.
5. Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan is an emerging player in the cherry export market. Thanks to improved logistics and a favourable climate, its exports are growing, especially to Russia, China, and the Middle East.
Which Other Countries Export Cherries?
Other cherry-exporting nations include Greece, Iran, Italy, and Argentina. While their volumes are smaller, many are focusing on premium or off-season markets, often using air freight to deliver fresh fruit quickly.
Amazing Facts about Cherry Exports
1.Seasonal Sweet Spot
Chile’s cherry harvest in December aligns perfectly with the Chinese New Year demand boom.
2.Luxury Gift in China
In China, cherries are considered a premium gift, often sold in elegant boxes during holidays.
3.Cold Chain Champions
Cherries are highly perishable. Chile’s advanced cold chain ensures freshness even after weeks of shipping.
4.Air and Sea Logistics
Top exporters use both sea freight (for bulk) and air freight (for premium markets) to reach global customers.
5.High Market Value
Cherries are among the most valuable fruits by weight, especially in off-season months.
