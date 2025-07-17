Largest Exporter of Cherries: Chile is the largest exporter of cherries in the world. In 2023, it exported over 428,000 metric tonnes, accounting for more than 53% of global cherry exports. Chilean cherries are especially popular in China, where demand spikes during Lunar New Year. With ideal growing conditions, off-season harvests, and efficient logistics, Chile dominates the global cherry market. Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Cherries in the World? Chile leads global cherry exports by a wide margin. Its unique geographical and climatic conditions allow cherry harvesting during the Southern Hemisphere’s summer, which coincides with winter in the Northern Hemisphere—just in time for peak demand in countries like China. Chilean cherries are known for their large size, rich colour, and sweetness, making them ideal for both retail and gifting markets.

How Much Cherry Does Chile Export? Chile exported approximately 428,000 metric tonnes of fresh cherries in 2023, valued at over $2 billion. More than 90% of these cherries were shipped to China, making it Chile’s top export destination. The country’s advanced cold chain logistics and strong phytosanitary standards help maintain quality across long distances. Top 5 Cherry Exporting Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Export Volume (Metric Tonnes) 1 Chile 428,000+ 2 United States 84,000 3 Turkey 67,000 4 Spain 34,000 5 Uzbekistan 28,000 Note: Based on IndexBox, Tendata, and World Population Review (2023–2024) 1. Chile Chile is the world’s leading cherry exporter. Its harvest season (Nov–Feb) aligns perfectly with demand spikes in the Northern Hemisphere. Cherries are exported mainly via sea freight to Asia, with China alone importing over 90% of Chile’s total cherry exports.

2. United States The U.S. exports mainly sweet cherries, grown in California, Oregon, and Washington. Key markets include Canada, China, and South Korea. However, seasonal overlap with other producers and higher labor costs affect volume. 3. Turkey Turkey produces large quantities of cherries, particularly around Manisa and Afyonkarahisar. Most exports go to Europe and Russia, where Turkish cherries are prized for their flavor and affordability. 4. Spain Spain exports cherries primarily to EU countries like Germany, the UK, and France. Known for high-quality production in regions like Aragón and Extremadura, Spanish cherries are popular during the European summer. 5. Uzbekistan Uzbekistan is an emerging player in the cherry export market. Thanks to improved logistics and a favourable climate, its exports are growing, especially to Russia, China, and the Middle East.