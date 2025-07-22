Idaho Governor: Check Current Name, Party, Term Limits and Prior Public Experience

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Brad Little is the current and 33rd Governor of Idaho, first elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022, assuming office on January 7, 2019. A lifelong conservative and member of the Republican Party, he adheres to traditional Republican values of small government and pro-business policies. There are no term limits for the Governor of Idaho. Prior to his political career, Little worked in agriculture, specifically on his family's sheep and cattle ranch, and has experience in Idaho's banking and manufacturing sectors. His public service began in 2001 when he was appointed to the Idaho Senate, serving four terms, and he was Idaho's 37th Lieutenant Governor from 2009 until his election as Governor. Governor Little is respected for his innovative leadership and commitment to developing Idaho's economy and communities, focusing on reducing regulations, providing tax relief, and investing in education, infrastructure, and workforce development.

Idaho Governor
Idaho Governor

Brad Little is the current and 33rd Governor of Idaho. Little was elected for the first time in November of 2018 and reelected in 2022. He assumed office on January 7, 2019. Under Little's leadership, Idaho has enjoyed one of the most prosperous periods in state history. He has worked on reducing regulations, providing record tax relief, and making historic commitments to education, infrastructure, and workforce development.

Which Party Does Brad Little Belong To?

Governor Brad Little is a member of the Republican Party. A life long conservative, Little has had a consistent record of following traditional Republican values of small government, fiscal responsibility, and pro-business policies.

Is There a Term Limit for the Governor of Idaho?

Idaho does not have any limits on the number of terms governors can serve. Therefore, if he desires, Brad Little may run for more terms since he can continue winning the public mandate via elections. 

What Is Brad Little’s Background Before Becoming Governor?

Brad Little previously spent his entire career in agriculture prior to a political career. A native of Emmett, Idaho, he worked on his family’s sheep and cattle ranch and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1977 with a degree in Agribusiness. He has experience in Idaho’s banking and manufacturing sectors before moving into the political arena, and so he has a solid economic background in the state’s largest industries.

When Did Brad Little Start His Public Service Journey?

Brad Little entered his first public office in 2001 when he was appointed to take a vacant seat in the Idaho Senate. After serving four consecutive terms in the senate, he quickly became Minority Caucus Chair. Prior to being elected Governor in 2018, he was Idaho’s 37th Lieutenant Governor from January 2009 until he was elected Governor in 2018.

How Has Brad Little Contributed to Idaho’s Growth?

For more than three decades, Governor Little has served Idaho in agriculture, public lands and education, and philanthropy. He’s respected as an innovative leader who seeks to put people first, with a practical outlook on decision-making that keeps in mind the interests of future generations to ensure a future where people can live, work, and thrive in Idaho. Governor Little's public service legacy is based on a desire to develop Idaho's economy and communities, while promoting the great values that make Idaho, Idaho.

