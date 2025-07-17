Largest Producer of Cinnamon: Cinnamon is one of the most widely used spices in the world, loved for its aroma, flavour, and health benefits. While Sri Lanka is famous for its premium Ceylon cinnamon, the global market is led by China, the largest producer, contributing nearly 40% of the world’s cinnamon, mostly of the cassia variety. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Cinnamon in the World? Indonesia is the world’s leading producer of cinnamon, responsible for around 35,000 to 40,000 metric tonnes annually, which accounts for nearly 40% of the global supply. The country primarily grows Cassia cinnamon, known for its strong flavour and high oil content, making it ideal for cooking, baking, and medicinal use. How Much Cinnamon Does Indonesia Produce? Indonesia produces approximately 35,000-40,000 metric tonnes of cinnamon each year. Most of this is cultivated in Sumatra and parts of Java, where the warm, tropical climate supports year-round production. Indonesian cinnamon is widely exported to the United States, India, and Europe, where it is used in everything from spice blends to cosmetics.

Top 5 Cinnamon Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (Metric Tonnes) 1 Indonesia 35,000 – 40,000 2 China 30,000 – 32,000 3 Vietnam 27,000 – 30,000 4 Sri Lanka 23,000 – 25,000 5 India 3,000 – 4,000 1. Indonesia Indonesia is the world’s largest cinnamon exporter. It mainly produces Cassia cinnamon (Cinnamomum burmannii), which has a bold, spicy flavor. The bark is harvested from trees aged 6–10 years and is sun-dried before export. Cinnamon is a crucial agricultural export for Indonesia’s spice economy. 2. China China is the second-largest producer, also focused on Cassia cinnamon (Cinnamomum cassia). Chinese cinnamon is used extensively in traditional Chinese medicine, sauces, and herbal teas. The country also exports large volumes, especially to East Asia and North America.

3. Vietnam Vietnam grows both Cassia and a native variety with a high oil content, mostly in the northern mountainous regions like Yen Bai. Vietnamese cinnamon is known for its intense aroma and is used in pho, desserts, and medicinal products. 4. Sri Lanka Sri Lanka is famous for its premium Ceylon cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum), also called “true cinnamon.” Known for its sweet, delicate flavor, Ceylon cinnamon is mostly grown in the Southern Province and is often used in health supplements and gourmet products. It commands higher prices in global markets. 5. India India produces a smaller volume of cinnamon, mostly grown in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Indian cinnamon is used domestically in spice mixes like garam masala and ayurvedic remedies. India also imports cinnamon from Sri Lanka and Indonesia for processing and export.