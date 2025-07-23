CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

Understanding the CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2025-26 is essential for students aiming to perform well in their board examinations. The syllabus acts as a roadmap, providing clarity on course content, marking scheme, exam format, and internal assessment details. With the right preparation and planning based on the official curriculum, students can approach their academic year with confidence and direction.
In this article, we provide a complete breakdown of the CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus, including section-wise weightage, detailed course structure, exam pattern, internal evaluation, and a link to download the PDF for offline reference.
CBSE Class 9 Hindi A: Section-Wise Weightage (2025-26)
|
Section
|
Components
|
Marks
|
क (Unseen Comprehension)
|
अपठित गद्यांश व काव्यांश
|
14
|
ख (Grammar)
|
व्यावहारिक व्याकरण
|
16
|
ग (Textbooks)
|
पाठ्यपुस्तक और पूरक पुस्तक
|
30
|
घ (Creative Writing)
|
अनुच्छेद, पत्र, संवाद आदि लेखन
|
20
|
Total
|
Theory Exam
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
Project, Listening, Reading etc.
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
|
100
Check CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26 (All Subjects)
CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Course Structure 2025-26
The syllabus is divided into four key parts, each targeting a specific language skill:
Section A - अपठित बोध (Unseen Comprehension) - 14 Marks
- Gadyansh (Prose): MCQs + short questions (7 marks)
- Kavyansh (Poetry): MCQs + short questions (7 marks)
Section B - व्याकरण (Grammar) - 16 Marks
- Topics: उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय, समास, वाक्य भेद, अलंकार (अनुप्रास, यमक, श्लेष)
- 20 questions will be given; students must answer any 16.
Section C - पाठ्यपुस्तक और पूरक पुस्तक - 30 Marks
Main Textbook (क्षितिज भाग 1):
- Prose and poetry-based MCQs and short-answer questions
Supplementary Book (कृतिका भाग 1):
- 2 short-answer questions (4 marks each)
Excluded Texts: Certain prose and poetry selections will not be assessed in exams. These include:
Section D - रचनात्मक लेखन (Creative Writing) - 20 Marks
Topics include:
- Paragraph writing (6 marks)
- Formal/informal letter writing (5 marks)
- Email/story/dialogue or notice writing (4-5 marks)
CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2025-2026: Complete Course Content
Below is given the section-wise breakdown of the content to be covered throughout the year:
CBSE Class 9 Hindi Grammar Syllabus 2025–26
The CBSE Class 9 Hindi Grammar Syllabus 2025–26 focuses on strengthening students’ understanding of fundamental grammar rules and their practical applications. It carries a total weightage of 16 marks in the annual exam. Students are required to attempt 16 out of 20 given questions.
Key Topics Covered:
- उपसर्ग (Prefixes) – 2 marks
- प्रत्यय (Suffixes) – 2 marks
- समास (Compounds) – 4 marks
- वाक्य भेद (Types of Sentences by Meaning) – 4 marks
- अलंकार (Figures of Speech): अनुप्रास, यमक, श्लेष – 4 marks
All questions will be objective or very short-answer type, designed to test comprehension and application.
CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Exam Pattern 2025-26
Exam Duration: 3 hours
Total Marks: 100 (80 Board + 20 Internal)
Type of Questions:
- MCQs
- Very short answer
- Short answer (2-4 marks)
- Descriptive creative writing
Internal Assessment Breakdown - 20 Marks
|
Component
|
Marks
|
Periodic Test (सामयिक आकलन)
|
5
|
Multiple Assessment (बहु-रूपी आकलन)
|
5
|
Portfolio
|
5
|
Listening & Reading
|
5
CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download
Students can download the official syllabus PDF for CBSE Class 9 Hindi A 2025-26 and keep it for future reference and offline access:
|
CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2025-26 PDF
To prepare strategically for the CBSE Class 9 Hindi A exam in 2025-26, it is crucial that students follow the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. This helps them understand the updated course structure, marking scheme, and exam expectations clearly. Make sure to align your study plan with the current syllabus to boost confidence and improve performance.
