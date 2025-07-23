CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download Hindi Course A Syllabus in PDF

Check the latest CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2025–26 with section-wise breakdown of topics, marks distribution, internal assessment criteria, exam pattern, and direct PDF download link

Jul 23, 2025, 17:39 IST
Download CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2025-26 in PDF here
Download CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2025-26 in PDF here

Understanding the CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2025-26 is essential for students aiming to perform well in their board examinations. The syllabus acts as a roadmap, providing clarity on course content, marking scheme, exam format, and internal assessment details. With the right preparation and planning based on the official curriculum, students can approach their academic year with confidence and direction.

In this article, we provide a complete breakdown of the CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus, including section-wise weightage, detailed course structure, exam pattern, internal evaluation, and a link to download the PDF for offline reference.

CBSE Class 9 Hindi A: Section-Wise Weightage (2025-26)

Section

Components

Marks

क (Unseen Comprehension)

अपठित गद्यांश व काव्यांश

14

ख (Grammar)

व्यावहारिक व्याकरण

16

ग (Textbooks)

पाठ्यपुस्तक और पूरक पुस्तक

30

घ (Creative Writing)

अनुच्छेद, पत्र, संवाद आदि लेखन

20

Total

Theory Exam

80

Internal Assessment

Project, Listening, Reading etc.

20

Grand Total

 

100

Check CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Course Structure 2025-26

The syllabus is divided into four key parts, each targeting a specific language skill:

Section A - अपठित बोध (Unseen Comprehension) - 14 Marks

  • Gadyansh (Prose): MCQs + short questions (7 marks)
  • Kavyansh (Poetry): MCQs + short questions (7 marks)

Section B - व्याकरण (Grammar) - 16 Marks

  • Topics: उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय, समास, वाक्य भेद, अलंकार (अनुप्रास, यमक, श्लेष)
  • 20 questions will be given; students must answer any 16.

Section C - पाठ्यपुस्तक और पूरक पुस्तक - 30 Marks

Main Textbook (क्षितिज भाग 1):

  • Prose and poetry-based MCQs and short-answer questions

Supplementary Book (कृतिका भाग 1):

  • 2 short-answer questions (4 marks each)

Excluded Texts: Certain prose and poetry selections will not be assessed in exams. These include:

cbse-class-9-hindi-a-syllabus-2025-2026-imgae6 

Section D - रचनात्मक लेखन (Creative Writing) - 20 Marks

Topics include:

  • Paragraph writing (6 marks)
  • Formal/informal letter writing (5 marks)
  • Email/story/dialogue or notice writing (4-5 marks)

CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2025-2026: Complete Course Content

Below is given the section-wise breakdown of the content to be covered throughout the year:

cbse-class-9-hindi-a-syllabus-2025-2026-imgae1

cbse-class-9-hindi-a-syllabus-2025-2026-imgae2

cbse-class-9-hindi-a-syllabus-2025-2026-imgae3

cbse-class-9-hindi-a-syllabus-2025-2026-imgae4

cbse-class-9-hindi-a-syllabus-2025-2026-imgae5

CBSE Class 9 Hindi Grammar Syllabus 2025–26

The CBSE Class 9 Hindi Grammar Syllabus 2025–26 focuses on strengthening students’ understanding of fundamental grammar rules and their practical applications. It carries a total weightage of 16 marks in the annual exam. Students are required to attempt 16 out of 20 given questions.

Key Topics Covered:

  • उपसर्ग (Prefixes) – 2 marks
  • प्रत्यय (Suffixes) – 2 marks
  • समास (Compounds) – 4 marks
  • वाक्य भेद (Types of Sentences by Meaning) – 4 marks
  • अलंकार (Figures of Speech): अनुप्रास, यमक, श्लेष – 4 marks

All questions will be objective or very short-answer type, designed to test comprehension and application.

CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Exam Pattern 2025-26

Exam Duration: 3 hours

Total Marks: 100 (80 Board + 20 Internal)

Type of Questions:

  • MCQs
  • Very short answer
  • Short answer (2-4 marks)
  • Descriptive creative writing

Internal Assessment Breakdown - 20 Marks

Component

Marks

Periodic Test (सामयिक आकलन)

5

Multiple Assessment (बहु-रूपी आकलन)

5

Portfolio

5

Listening & Reading

5

CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download

Students can download the official syllabus PDF for CBSE Class 9 Hindi A 2025-26 and keep it for future reference and offline access:

CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

To prepare strategically for the CBSE Class 9 Hindi A exam in 2025-26, it is crucial that students follow the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. This helps them understand the updated course structure, marking scheme, and exam expectations clearly. Make sure to align your study plan with the current syllabus to boost confidence and improve performance.

