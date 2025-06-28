RRB Technician Notification 2025 OUT at rrbcdg.gov.in, Apply Online for 6180 Posts - Check Eligibility, Last Date and More Details Here

RRB Technician Notification 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification pdf for the recruitment of technicians in Indian Railways. Candidates interested in working in Indian Railways should apply online for 6238 RRB Technician Grade 1 and 3 vacancies at rrbapply.gov.in.

Interested candidates can apply online for recruitment for announced vacancies starting from June 28, 2025 and the last date to apply online is July 27, 2025. Here in this article, we have provided all the details, such as the RRB Technician online application process, application fees, and important information. RRB Technician Notification 2025 RRB has notified the notification pdf for the recruitment of 6238 candidates in Indian Railways for various posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. The online application process has already started at rrbapply.gov.in and the portal will be open till July 27, 2025. The notified vacancies are for different departments in Indian Railways, such as Technician Grade I signal, Technician Grade III track machine, Technician Grade III diesel (electrical/mechanical), etc.

RRB Technician Apply Online Link 2025 Candidates who have passed Matriculation/SSLC plus ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in their respective trade and are between the age group of 18 and 30 years are eligible to apply online. The online application has already been active and interested candidates can apply after visiting the official website or clicking on the direct link provided below. RRB Technician Apply Online Link 2025 Click Here RRB Technician Notification 2025: PDF Download Candidates are requested to go through the official notification PDF before applying for the announced vacancies, which contains detailed information such as eligibility criteria, educational process, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the notification pdf. RRB Technician Notification 2025 PDF Download

Steps to Recruitment for RRB Technician Online Application 2025 The RRB Technician application process consists of two parts, i.e., Part-I (Registration) and Part-II (Candidate’s Login). Aspirants must follow the steps below to complete the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 process with ease.

Registration is the first step in the RRB Technician application process. Here is a step-by-step guide to completing the registration process with ease. Step 1: Visit the official RRB website, i.e., rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “APPLY” to register

Step 3: The registration form will be displayed. Now, enter the basic details, i.e., the name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, etc., to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Click the “Preview and Create Account” button to complete the registration process.

After the RRB Technician registration process is over, all registered applicants should fill out the valid details to complete the RRB Technician application process. Step 1: Log in with a valid email ID, mobile number, and password in the online system.

Step 2: Enter all the required details in the RRB Technician online form.

Step 3: Upload the photograph and signature in the specified format.

Step 4: Preview the information in the online form and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Lastly, print the RRB Technician online application form 2024 for future use. RRB Technician Online Application Form 2025: Important Dates Indian Railways will fill 6238 vacancies for the Technician Grade 1 and 3 posts. The online application was started on June 28, 2025. Candidates will be allowed to apply for one RRB at a time. Candidates should also ensure that they possess/fulfil all eligibility conditions prescribed for the post(s) as of the closing date of submission of the online application, i.e., as of July 24, 2025. Check the table below for RRB Technician important dates.

Event Important Dates Date of Indicative Notice June 21, 2205 Date of Publication June 28, 2025 Opening Date & Time of Online Registration of Applications June 28, 2025 (00:00 Hrs) Closing Date & Time for Online Submission of Applications July 27, 2025 (23:59 Hrs) Closing Date & Time for Application Fee Payment July 30, 2025 (23:59 Hrs) Modification Window for Corrections in Application Form August 1, 2025 toAugust 10, 2025 (23:59 Hrs) Dates during which eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details in the application portal August 11, 2025 to August 15, 2025 Note: Details entered in the ‘Create an Account’ form and ‘Chosen RRB’ cannot be modified. RRB Technician Application Fees 2025 The candidates applying for the Technician vacancies in Indian Railways have to pay application fees according to their category. General category candidates will have to pay Rs 500, whereas for reserved category candidates it is Rs 250. Railways will also refund their fees once candidates attempt the CBT examination. The amount refunded will be Rs 400 or Rs 250, which will depend on application fees paid. Check the table below for category-wise application fees.