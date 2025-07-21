What is No Tax on Overtime and No Tax on Tips? Explained

No Tax on Overtime and No Tax on Tips: The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," which went into effect on July 4, 2025, will change the way many Americans handle their money. It will allow people to deduct tips and extra pay from their federal income taxes. This change in the law, which takes effect on January 1, 2025, is part of a plan to give workers more power and stimulate the economy by letting them keep more of the money they earn. While these changes offer welcome relief, understanding the specifics, who qualifies, and how it impacts your take-home pay and tax filings is crucial. What is No Tax Overtime Provision? The new law's most important part is the "no tax on overtime" rule, which lets people who qualify for overtime pay get a federal income tax deduction. This doesn't mean that all of your overtime is tax-free. It just means that you can take a certain amount of it off your gross income when you file your federal taxes.

Eligiblity This deduction mostly applies to workers who are not exempt and get paid overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). This usually includes hourly workers who get paid time and a half for every hour they work over 40 in a week. Deduction Cap For people who file their own taxes, the most they can deduct for qualified overtime pay is $12,500 a year. For married couples filing jointly, this cap is $25,000 annually. Duration This provision is set to be effective for tax years 2025 through 2028. Unless extended by future legislation, the deduction will expire after 2028. Employers are still required to withhold federal income, Social Security, and Medicare taxes from your overtime wages as usual. The benefit comes in the form of a deduction when you file your annual tax return, potentially leading to a larger refund or a lower tax liability.

The "no tax on tips" measure is like the overtime provision in that it lets you deduct qualified tip income "above the line." This means you can lower your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI), which will lower the amount of tax you have to pay. Eligibility The deduction applies to employees who regularly and routinely get tips. This includes a wide range of people who work in the service industry, such as restaurant workers, rideshare drivers, and delivery people. The legislation also extends to both traditional W-2 employees and 1099 independent contractors. Deduction Cap The deduction for tip income is capped at $25,000 annually. It begins to phase out for individuals earning over $150,000 and for joint filers earning over $300,000.

Tax Impact Like overtime, tips are still subject to Social Security and Medicare (FICA) taxes, as well as state and local income taxes. The deduction specifically targets federal income tax. Key Consideration for 2025 The U.S. Treasury will not update withholding tables until after the 2025 tax year. This implies that federal income tax will continue to be withheld from tips as usual throughout 2025. Employees will realize the benefit as a larger tax refund when they file their 2026 tax returns for the 2025 tax year. Great news, Missouri!



