U.S. Changes Visa Interview Rules: What is New from September 2, 2025?

By Ayukta Zisha
Sep 2, 2025, 04:57 EDT

Effective September 2, 2025, the U.S. is reinstating mandatory in-person visa interviews for most nonimmigrant applicants, rolling back pandemic-era waivers. This includes the cancellation of age-based exemptions, requiring applicants under 14 or over 79 to now undergo interviews. While limited renewal waivers remain, significant processing delays are anticipated due to increased interview requirements. This shift aims to bolster national security through more thorough screening. Applicants should plan ahead and apply early to navigate these changes.

Beginning on September 2, 2025,  the U.S. has made major changes to the visa policy, limiting the broad exemptions that allowed many applicants to waive in-person interviews. This visa policy change reinstates various procedures that were put in place prior to the pandemic. Several groups of applicants, including students, professionals, tourists, and their departed (abandoned) children and confirmed elderly reports, are formally affected by this change. U.S. embassies and consulates will officially require that applicants applying for almost all nonimmigrant visas, regardless of travel history or other qualification factors, will have to appear for an in-person interview at the U.S. embassy or consulate. 

There are still limited waivers available for diplomats and other official visa categories. The very popular "Dropbox" and interview waiver process (using something like the common "Dropbox") has mostly been eliminated. With expanded interview requirements for applicants, there will be extended wait times and more processing of applications moving forward. It will now be imperative that applicants plan ahead and be familiar with the new requirements needed to receive a U.S. visa.

Major Changes in U.S. Visa Interview Rules

Here are some of the major changes in the U.S. Visa Interview Rules, which begin from 2nd September 2025: 

1.  In-person Interview Mandatory

The expansive interview waiver program instituted during the pandemic is being rolled back. Low-risk applicants had previously been able to bypass interviews altogether. 

Going forward (beginning September 2), most nonimmigrant visa applicants, especially first-time applicants, are required to have an in-person interview with a U.S. embassy or consulate. This represents a major change for applicants.

2. Cancellation of Age-Based Exemptions

Previously, the applicants under 14 or over 79 were generally exempt from interviews. This will no longer apply under the new rules. 

Applicants of this age will now have to go through the same in-person interview process, like every other applicant, unless given a rare exemption at the discretion of consular officers.

3. Limited Renewals Still Possible

Some interview waivers will still be available, but only for specific situations. Applicants renewing visas in the same visa category (such as B-1/B-2 or Border Crossing Cards) within 12 months of expiration still may be eligible for a waiver. 

However, these variations will depend on whether the applicant's previous visa application was approved and satisfying strict renewal requirements.

4. Expect Delays in Processing Times

Due to more applicants being required to schedule interviews, consulates and embassies will have processing delays. Regions with a high demand, like India, Brazil, and Mexico,  may have high processing and interview wait times of weeks or months. 

Traveler can prepare accordingly by just planning ahead and applying early to avoid disruption to their travel or academic aspirations.

5. Focus on Security and Screening

According to the U.S. government, the shift isn't only a logistical one; it's also a significant step in bolstering national security

The process of meeting with a consular officer helps the officer verify the applicant's identity with even better tools, catch potential fraud, and judge the bona fides of travelers.

In-person interviews are therefore beneficial to a more thorough visa process, but they also require more time on behalf of the applicant.


