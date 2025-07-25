All about Guam - Map, Flag, Population, and More

As America's Day begins, Guam calls out to be explored. It is a beautiful place with a rich history that goes back to the Chamorros and important events in U.S. history. Recent reports from the Guam Visitors Bureau show that visitors are very happy and want to come back, which shows how appealing the island is. This one-of-a-kind U.S. territory is more than just a peaceful getaway; it invites you to discover its interesting mix of lively culture, strategic importance, and beautiful scenery. It's a place that will stay with you long after you've left. Aspect Details about Guam Official Name Territory of Guam Status Unincorporated and organized territory of the United States Capital Hagåtña (formerly Agana) Location Western Pacific Ocean, southernmost of the Mariana Islands Area Approximately 540 sq km (210 sq miles) Population Approximately 175,263 (as of 2025) Time Zone Chamorro Standard Time (ChST), UTC+10:00 Currency United States Dollar (USD) Languages English, Chamorro Climate Tropical marine; warm and humid, moderated by northeast trade winds; dry season (January to June), rainy season (July to December)

Where is Guam? Guam is a strategically located island in the western Pacific Ocean. It is the largest and southernmost island in the Mariana Islands archipelago. This unincorporated U.S. territory is about 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles) east of the Philippines and 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) west-southwest of Honolulu, Hawaii. Its remote but important location has made it a key geopolitical center and a one-of-a-kind place for travelers looking for a mix of American culture and Micronesian culture. Map of Guam The Guam map shows that the island is long and volcanic, with a rough, mountainous southern part and a lower, rolling northern plateau made of limestone. The island is about 50 kilometers (30 miles) long and 6 to 12 kilometers (4 to 7.5 miles) wide. There are many bays and coves along its uneven coastline, such as the famous Tumon Bay on the west side, which has many resorts and a lot of marine life. The capital, Hagåtña, is situated on the west coast, while the highest point, Mount Lamlam, reaches 406 meters (1,332 feet) in the southwest. The surrounding coral reefs add to its tropical allure and ecological diversity.

The Flag of Guam prominently features a deep blue field with a narrow red border on all four sides. In the middle is an almond-shaped symbol that stands for a "slingstone," which is a traditional Chamorro weapon. Inside this shape, a beautiful scene unfolds: a proa, a native outrigger canoe, sails across Hagåtña Bay toward a coconut palm, which stands for the island's native people and their strength. You can see the two lovers ' point cliff (Puntan Dos Amantes) behind the tree. The word "GUAM" is written in red letters. The red around the flag stands for the sacrifices made by the island's people during World War II and when Spain took over. Guam flag What is the Population of Guam? Macrotrends says that Guam's population will be about 175,263 people in 2025. Guam is the most populous island in the Mariana archipelago because of this. There are many different ethnic groups on the island, but the Chamorro people, who are native to the island, make up the largest group. Guam is home to a lot of Filipinos, other Pacific Islanders, and Asians, which adds to its rich cultural diversity. The island is small, but there are a lot of people living there. Many of them live in villages like Dededo, which is the most populated settlement.