First Indian President to Fly Rafale: In a historic and inspiring moment for India, President Droupadi Murmu became the first Indian President to take a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet. This event took place on October 29, 2025, at the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana.
Droupadi Murmu’s achievement adds to her unique record as the first Indian head of state to have flown in two different frontline fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force, the Rafale and the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. The Rafale jets, inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2020, are among the most advanced multi-role combat jets in the world, symbolizing India’s cutting-edge defense technology.
Who is the First Indian President to Fly Rafale?
President Droupadi Murmu is the first Indian President to take a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet. She flew the Rafale Jet on October 29, 2025. The flight lasted approximately 30 minutes, covering about 200 kilometers at an altitude of 15,000 feet and a speed of 700 kilometers per hour.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Significance
|
First Indian President to fly Rafale
|
Droupadi Murmu (October 29, 2025)
|
First Indian President to fly the Rafale, and the first to fly two different IAF fighter aircraft (Rafale & Su-30 MKI).
|
Location of Sortie
|
Ambala Air Force Station, Haryana
|
Home to the first Rafale squadron, the 'Golden Arrows'.
|
Duration of Rafale Sortie
|
Approximately 30 minutes
|
Flight Details (Altitude & Speed)
|
Covered 200 km at 15,000 feet, speed approx. 700 km/h
|
Demonstrated the aircraft's capabilities.
|
Pilot of the Rafale Flight
|
Group Captain Amit Gehani
|
Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron ('Golden Arrows').
|
First Indian Woman Rafale Pilot
|
Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh
|
Met the President before the flight, symbolizing women's leadership in combat aviation.
|
Rafale Induction in IAF
|
September 2020
|
The official date the French-origin multi-role jets were formally inducted into the IAF.
Droupadi Murmu becomes the First Indian President to Fly Rafale
President Murmu’s Rafale sortie was a significant display of India’s military strength and technological advancement. The flight was piloted by Group Captain Amit Gehani, commanding officer of the 17 Squadron, known as the “Golden Arrows.”
The President donned a G-suit and helmet, experiencing high-speed maneuvers that showcased the jet's agility and striking capabilities. This 30-minute flight symbolizes her role as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, reinforcing India’s air defense readiness. The Rafale jets played key roles in operations like Operation Sindoor, strengthening India’s counter-terrorism efforts, and this sortie instilled renewed pride in the nation’s defense.
Who was the First Indian Woman Pilot to fly a Rafale Jet?
The first Indian woman pilot to fly the Rafale fighter jet is Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh. Shivangi Singh accompanied President Droupadi Murmu on October 29. Shivangi belongs to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2017.
Shivangi Singh became the Rafale squadron’s first female fighter pilot in 2020. Singh represents a transformational milestone in India’s defense forces as one of the few women in frontline combat roles. Her journey, from flying MiG-21 Bison jets to mastering Rafale operations, inspires many young women across India to pursue careers in aviation and defense.
Conclusion
President Droupadi Murmu’s historic Rafale flight marks a proud milestone for India, portraying the strength and sophistication of the Indian Air Force’s capabilities. It also highlights the widening role of women in India’s defense, both in symbolic leadership and frontline combat roles. This event reinforces India's confidence in its defense preparedness and inspires the nation’s youth, especially women, to reach new heights in aerospace and military careers. Murmu’s flight deepens national pride and showcases the country’s advanced defense technology to the world.
