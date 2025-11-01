First Indian President to Fly Rafale: In a historic and inspiring moment for India, President Droupadi Murmu became the first Indian President to take a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet. This event took place on October 29, 2025, at the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana.

Droupadi Murmu’s achievement adds to her unique record as the first Indian head of state to have flown in two different frontline fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force, the Rafale and the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. The Rafale jets, inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2020, are among the most advanced multi-role combat jets in the world, symbolizing India’s cutting-edge defense technology.

Who is the First Indian President to Fly Rafale?

President Droupadi Murmu is the first Indian President to take a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet. She flew the Rafale Jet on October 29, 2025. The flight lasted approximately 30 minutes, covering about 200 kilometers at an altitude of 15,000 feet and a speed of 700 kilometers per hour.