Halloween is a time for spooky fun, costumes, and favorite movie characters that bring the holiday spirit alive. Halloween 2025 is all about spooky and mysterious things. Movie characters play a huge role in Halloween culture, with many becoming symbols of fear, fun, or family-friendly entertainment.

From classic monsters to popular horror icons, these characters inspire costumes, decorations, and themed parties every October. This article highlights 8 popular Halloween movie characters, identifies the most famous figure, and suggests 5 best Halloween movies for viewers of all ages.

List of 8 Popular Halloween Movies Characters

These characters are widely recognized and celebrated in Halloween culture, often inspiring costume choices and movie marathons.