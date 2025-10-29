ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26: ICSE Class 10 Exams 2026 are expected to be held in March 2026, and students should be well aware of the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025–26 and the latest syllabus for effective preparation.
This exam pattern, based on the previous year’s structure, helps students understand the marking scheme, paper format, and topic-wise weightage. It allows them to focus on key chapters, manage study time efficiently, and prepare confidently for both objective and descriptive questions.
Students are also advised to practice ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Sample Papers to improve accuracy and speed. Being familiar with the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Marking Scheme will help them perform better in the board exam.
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights
Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam 2025–26 should understand the key highlights of the exam pattern to plan their studies effectively. The table below provides a clear overview of the marking scheme, sections, and paper structure for better preparation.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam 2025–26
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
External Exam Weightage
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment Weightage
|
20 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Paper Type
|
Divided into two parts – Part I (Objective) and Part II (Descriptive)
|
Section A Marks Distribution
|
History: 18 Marks, Civics: 12 Marks
|
Section B Marks Distribution
|
History: 30 Marks, Civics: 20 Marks
|
Types of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Short Answers, and Long Answers
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Compulsory Questions
|
All questions from Part I
|
Choice-Based Questions
|
Part II includes internal choice (select from given options)
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics exam pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.
|
Subject Name
|
Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)
|
Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)
|
History, Civics & Geography
|
80%
|
20%
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern
Students can check the given table for ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26 question paper pattern:
|
Section / Part
|
Question Details
|
Part I (30 Marks)
|
Attempt all questions
• Question 1: Objective type questions (MCQs), 16 questions × 1 mark each = 16 marks
• Question 2: Short answer type questions, 7 subparts × 2 marks each = 14 marks
|
Part II (50 Marks)
|
Attempt total five questions
• Section A (Civics) – Attempt any two out of three questions (Q3–Q5) 10 marks each (Total 20 marks)
• Section B (History) – Attempt any three out of five questions (Q6–Q10) 10 marks each (Total 30 marks)
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective, Short Answer, and Descriptive/Analytical
|
Compulsory Questions
|
All questions from Part I
|
Choice-Based Questions
|
Optional questions in Part II (Select from given options)
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Topic-Wise Weightage
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025–26 Topic-Wise Weightage helps students understand how marks are distributed across different chapters and sections. This clear breakdown allows students to focus on high-weightage topics for better exam preparation. It also provides insight into both objective and subjective paper formats to plan an effective study strategy.
|
Topics / Units
|
Approximate Weightage (Marks)
|
Civics (Part I & Section A)
|
30 Marks Total
|
1. Union Legislature – Parliament (Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha)
|
10 Marks
|
2. The President and the Vice-President
|
10 Marks
|
3. The Supreme Court
|
10 Marks
|
History (Section B)
|
50 Marks Total
|
4. The First War of Independence (1857)
|
10 Marks
|
5. Growth of Nationalism and Role of Press, Leaders, and Policies
|
10 Marks
|
6. The Gandhian Era (Movements, Dandi March, Civil Disobedience)
|
10 Marks
|
7. The First World War and Treaty of Versailles
|
10 Marks
|
8. The United Nations and its Agencies (UNESCO, ICJ, etc.)
|
10 Marks
|
Total
|
80 Marks
