Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 29, 2025, 13:01 IST

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025–26 helps students understand the marking scheme, syllabus, and paper format for the upcoming 2026 exams. By practicing sample papers and focusing on important topics, students can prepare effectively and boost their confidence for the board exam.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26: ICSE Class 10 Exams 2026 are expected to be held in March 2026, and students should be well aware of the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025–26 and the latest syllabus for effective preparation. 

This exam pattern, based on the previous year’s structure, helps students understand the marking scheme, paper format, and topic-wise weightage. It allows them to focus on key chapters, manage study time efficiently, and prepare confidently for both objective and descriptive questions.
Students are also advised to practice ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Sample Papers to improve accuracy and speed. Being familiar with the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Marking Scheme will help them perform better in the board exam.

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights

Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam 2025–26 should understand the key highlights of the exam pattern to plan their studies effectively. The table below provides a clear overview of the marking scheme, sections, and paper structure for better preparation.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam 2025–26

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Total Marks

100 Marks

External Exam Weightage

80 Marks

Internal Assessment Weightage

20 Marks

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Paper Type

Divided into two parts – Part I (Objective) and Part II (Descriptive)

Section A Marks Distribution

History: 18 Marks, Civics: 12 Marks

Section B Marks Distribution

History: 30 Marks, Civics: 20 Marks

Types of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Short Answers, and Long Answers

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Compulsory Questions

All questions from Part I

Choice-Based Questions

Part II includes internal choice (select from given options)

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics exam pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.

Subject Name

Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)

Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)

History, Civics & Geography

80%

20%

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern

Students can check the given table for ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26 question paper pattern:

Section / Part

Question Details

Part I (30 Marks)

Attempt all questions

Question 1: Objective type questions (MCQs), 16 questions × 1 mark each = 16 marks

Question 2: Short answer type questions, 7 subparts × 2 marks each = 14 marks

Part II (50 Marks)

Attempt total five questions

Section A (Civics) – Attempt any two out of three questions (Q3–Q5) 10 marks each (Total 20 marks)

Section B (History) – Attempt any three out of five questions (Q6–Q10) 10 marks each (Total 30 marks)

Type of Questions

Objective, Short Answer, and Descriptive/Analytical

Compulsory Questions

All questions from Part I

Choice-Based Questions

Optional questions in Part II (Select from given options)

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Topic-Wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025–26 Topic-Wise Weightage helps students understand how marks are distributed across different chapters and sections. This clear breakdown allows students to focus on high-weightage topics for better exam preparation. It also provides insight into both objective and subjective paper formats to plan an effective study strategy.

Topics / Units

Approximate Weightage (Marks)

Civics (Part I & Section A)

30 Marks Total

1. Union Legislature – Parliament (Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha)

10 Marks

2. The President and the Vice-President

10 Marks

3. The Supreme Court

10 Marks

History (Section B)

50 Marks Total

4. The First War of Independence (1857)

10 Marks

5. Growth of Nationalism and Role of Press, Leaders, and Policies

10 Marks

6. The Gandhian Era (Movements, Dandi March, Civil Disobedience)

10 Marks

7. The First World War and Treaty of Versailles

10 Marks

8. The United Nations and its Agencies (UNESCO, ICJ, etc.)

10 Marks

Total

80 Marks

Also check:

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 10th History and Civics Question Paper 2025

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News