ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26: ICSE Class 10 Exams 2026 are expected to be held in March 2026, and students should be well aware of the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025–26 and the latest syllabus for effective preparation.

This exam pattern, based on the previous year’s structure, helps students understand the marking scheme, paper format, and topic-wise weightage. It allows them to focus on key chapters, manage study time efficiently, and prepare confidently for both objective and descriptive questions.

Students are also advised to practice ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Sample Papers to improve accuracy and speed. Being familiar with the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Marking Scheme will help them perform better in the board exam.