RRB JE Notification 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NMDC Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Apprentices posts at nmdc.co.in, Direct Registration Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 29, 2025, 16:13 IST

NMDC has invited applications for 197 posts including Graduate Apprentices, Trade Apprentices and  Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. Selection will be done based on the performance of candidates in walk-in-interview scheduled from November 12, 2025 onwards. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

NMDC Recruitment 2025: NMDC Limited, Bailadila Iron Ore Mine Kirandul Complex has invited online applications for 197 posts including Graduate Apprentices, Trade Apprentices and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Diploma, Degree ITI can apply for these posts available in different trades. Candidates can appear for walk-in-interview for these posts scheduled from November 12, 2025 onwards.

NMDC Notification 2025 PDF

NMDC has issued the official notification for 197 posts including Graduate Apprentices, Trade Apprentices and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-

NMDC Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

NMDC Recruitment 2025: Overview

NMDC Recruitment 2025 Highlights

Conducting Authority

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC Steel)

Name of Posts

Graduate Apprentices, Trade Apprentices and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Number of vacancies

 197

Walk-in-interivew date

12 Nov to 21 Nov, 2025

Educational Qualification

ITI/Diploma/Degree in concerned disciplines

Official website

nmdc.co.in

ndmc-29

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for Trade (ITI) Apprentices must possess ITI Trade Qualification Certificate (National Trade Certificate / State trade Certificate) from an institution which is recognized by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) / State Council of Vocational Training (SCVT) at the time of application.

Candidates, applying for (B) Graduate Apprenticeship, must possess Degree in Engg. / Technology from Govt. recognized university/ Institute and must produce degree certificate at the time of interview.

Candidates, applying for Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship must possess Diploma Certificate in Engg. /Technology from Govt. recognized university/ Institute and must produce diploma certificate at the time of interview.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News