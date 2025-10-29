NMDC Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Apprentices posts at nmdc.co.in, Direct Registration Link Here

NMDC Recruitment 2025: NMDC Limited, Bailadila Iron Ore Mine Kirandul Complex has invited online applications for 197 posts including Graduate Apprentices, Trade Apprentices and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Diploma, Degree ITI can apply for these posts available in different trades. Candidates can appear for walk-in-interview for these posts scheduled from November 12, 2025 onwards.
NMDC Recruitment 2025: Overview
|
NMDC Recruitment 2025 Highlights
|
Conducting Authority
|
National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC Steel)
|
Name of Posts
|
Graduate Apprentices, Trade Apprentices and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices
|
Number of vacancies
|197
|
Walk-in-interivew date
|
12 Nov to 21 Nov, 2025
|
Educational Qualification
|
ITI/Diploma/Degree in concerned disciplines
|
Official website
|
nmdc.co.in
Educational Qualification
Candidates applying for Trade (ITI) Apprentices must possess ITI Trade Qualification Certificate (National Trade Certificate / State trade Certificate) from an institution which is recognized by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) / State Council of Vocational Training (SCVT) at the time of application.
Candidates, applying for (B) Graduate Apprenticeship, must possess Degree in Engg. / Technology from Govt. recognized university/ Institute and must produce degree certificate at the time of interview.
Candidates, applying for Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship must possess Diploma Certificate in Engg. /Technology from Govt. recognized university/ Institute and must produce diploma certificate at the time of interview.
