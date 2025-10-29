NMDC Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Apprentices posts at nmdc.co.in, Direct Registration Link Here

NMDC Recruitment 2025: NMDC Limited, Bailadila Iron Ore Mine Kirandul Complex has invited online applications for 197 posts including Graduate Apprentices, Trade Apprentices and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Diploma, Degree ITI can apply for these posts available in different trades. Candidates can appear for walk-in-interview for these posts scheduled from November 12, 2025 onwards.

NMDC has issued the official notification for 197 posts including Graduate Apprentices, Trade Apprentices and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-

NMDC Recruitment 2025: Overview