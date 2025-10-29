NEO Humanoid Robot in U.S.: The Norway-based 1X Technologies has put into existence a walking humanoid home robot in your kitchen to whom you can ask to fold your laundry, clean the counter, or fetch a snack. Do You Know? It actually does it. NEO The Home Robot

Order Today pic.twitter.com/fTQtCHB4UW — 1X (@1x_tech) October 28, 2025 That’s the promise of Neo, which is the new, now expanding into the U.S. market. It is priced at $20,000 or $499 per month on subscription. The sole purpose behind the designing of this robot is to help people with everyday chores, learn, and adapt to individual household routines. The first deliveries are expected to begin in 2026, making it one of the most anticipated home robots of the decade. What can Neo do and Its Features? Neo can go far beyond a voice assistant. It can fold laundry, tidy rooms, open doors, turn off lights, fetch items, and even greet guests at the door. When Neo encounters a task it hasn’t learned before, a remote human operator from 1X Technologies can guide it in real time. Strange right? It can show exactly how to do everything. Therefore, from there, Neo remembers and performs the task independently next time.

How Neo Learns: The learning process involves a combination of AI and teleoperation. The skilled operators teach Neo through demonstration, and its built-in AI then uses that experience to work autonomously. Over time, it requires less human input and becomes smarter with every interaction. It is similar to how self-driving cars learn from real-world experience. You can control Neo through an app or simple voice commands like “Neo, clean the table” or “Neo, bring my phone.” Who’s Behind It? Neo is made by 1X Technologies, which is a California-based robotics company. It is backed by OpenAI which is the same team behind ChatGPT and Nvidia. Their goal is to make “artificial labor” — robots that can safely do real-world work for people. CEO Bernt Børnich says the goal isn’t to replace humans but to help them:

“We want to make technology that helps people do more — at home and at work.” What is NEO's Design?

It stands 5’6” tall and weighs around 66 pounds, and features soft, fabric-like skin in tan, gray, or dark brow. It speaks calmly just like a customizable humanlike voice. At just 22 decibels, it’s quieter than a refrigerator and it is designed to feel less like a gadget and more like a friendly home companion. How Will You Ensure the Privacy and Safety? Neo will only operate within areas you approve as per the Fast Company. You can: Set “ no-go ” zones (like bedrooms or bathrooms)

Approve or deny any remote access

Blur people or private objects in its camera view When You Can Get It? Here are a few things which you must know before buying the NEO robot in 2026: Preorders: Now open on 1X Technologies’ official site

Deposit: $200

Price: $20,000 or $499/month (6-month minimum)

U.S. rollout: Starts in 2026

Colors: Tan, Gray, Dark Brown

