India is home to hundreds of rivers that shape its land, culture, and economy. India has over 400 rivers, divided into Himalayan and Peninsular systems. The Ganga is the longest river, stretching about 2,525 km. The Indus is considered the largest by volume, while the deepest river is the Brahmaputra, known for its powerful flow and depth. Rivers in India are more than water bodies—they are lifelines. They support farming, provide drinking water, and hold religious importance. But do you know which river flows through the most Indian states? It spans multiple regions, touching lives in both the north and the south. It's also one of the oldest rivers in India. In this article, we'll take a closer look at this remarkable river, explore its journey across states, and understand why it stands out among India's mighty waterways.

Which River Flows Through Most States In India?

The river basin that flows through the most states in India is the Ganga (Ganges) basin. The river itself flows through five central states: Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Its journey begins high in the Himalayas, at the Gangotri Glacier in Uttarakhand, where its headstream, the Bhagirathi, joins the Alaknanda at Devprayag to form the main Ganga River. From the mountains, it flows south and then east across the vast plains of North India, collecting numerous large tributaries like the Yamuna.

The river eventually empties into the Bay of Bengal in the massive Ganges Delta in West Bengal and Bangladesh (where it is known as the Padma). This river is considered the lifeline of North India, supporting immense biodiversity and sustaining nearly half of India's population.