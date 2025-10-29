JPSC JET Apply Online 2025 Ends Tomorrow, Check Active Application Form Link at jpsc.gov.in

JPSC JET 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The JPSC has invited the applications for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test being conducted by the JPSC to determine the eligibility of the applicants for the position of Assistant Professor at various colleges and institutions in the state. It is also conducted to determine the candidates eligible for taking admissions into PhD programs. The application process for JPSC JET 2025 started from 16 September 2025. The last date to apply for JPSC JET 2025 is 30 October till 11:45 PM.
JPSC JET 2025 Overview
The JPSC will conduct the JET exam for determining the suitability of the candidates for Assistant Professor posts and admissions to PhD programs.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)
|
Purpose
|
Determine eligibility for Assistant Professor appointments & Ph.D. admissions
|
Application Start Date
|
Last Date to Apply
|
30 October 2025 (till 11:45 PM)
|
Fee Payment Last Date
|
31 October 2025 (till 05:00 PM)
|
Correction Window
|
01-03 November 2025
|
Mode of Application
|
Online via jpsc.gov.in
Steps to Apply for JPSC JET 2025
Candidates who wish to apply for the JPSC JET 2025 can follow the steps provided below. The candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification before applying.
-
Go to the official website: jpsc.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, navigate through the Latest Job Opening section and click on Jharkhand Eligibility Test.
-
Then select “Click Here to Apply”.
-
You will be taken to the OTR registration page. Complete the OTR registration and generate the login credentials.
-
Now log in and fill out the application form with personal details, educational qualification, and other required information.
-
Upload the documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fee.
-
Preview the application form carefully before final submission and save it for future reference.
JPSC JET 2025 Apply Online Link
Eligible candidates can apply online via the official portal of JPSC. The link has been provided in this section to apply for JPSC JET 2025.
Direct Link to Apply for JPSC JET 2025
JPSC JET 2025 Application Fee
The candidates are required to pay the application fee to complete their application submission process for JPSC JET 2025. The category-wise application fee has been provided here:
|
Category
|
Fee
|
Unreserved (General/EWS)
|
₹ 575
|
BC-I / BC-II / EWS
|
SC / ST / PwBD / Third Gender
