RRB JE Notification 2025
Focus
Quick Links

JPSC JET Apply Online 2025 Ends Tomorrow, Check Active Application Form Link at jpsc.gov.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 29, 2025, 16:06 IST

JPSC JET 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is going to close the application window for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2025 on 30 October 2025. The test is conducted for the candidates aspiring to become Assistant Professors and undertake Ph.D. admission in the state of Jharkhand. It is advised to apply immediately via the official website at jpsc.gov.in. before the deadline. Check the JPSC JET application process, eligibility criteria, application fee, and apply link in this article.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JPSC JET 2025 Apply Last Date
JPSC JET 2025 Apply Last Date

JPSC JET 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The JPSC has invited the applications for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test being conducted by the JPSC to determine the eligibility of the applicants for the position of Assistant Professor at various colleges and institutions in the state. It is also conducted to determine the candidates eligible for taking admissions into PhD programs. The application process for JPSC JET 2025 started from 16 September 2025. The last date to apply for JPSC JET 2025 is 30 October till 11:45 PM.

JPSC JET 2025 Overview

The JPSC will conduct the JET exam for determining the suitability of the candidates for Assistant Professor posts and admissions to PhD programs.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2025

Conducting Body

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)

Purpose

Determine eligibility for Assistant Professor appointments & Ph.D. admissions

Application Start Date

16 September 2025 

Last Date to Apply

30 October 2025 (till 11:45 PM)

Fee Payment Last Date

31 October 2025 (till 05:00 PM)

Correction Window

01-03 November 2025

Mode of Application

Online via jpsc.gov.in

Steps to Apply for JPSC JET 2025

Candidates who wish to apply for the JPSC JET 2025 can follow the steps provided below. The candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification before applying.

  • Go to the official website: jpsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, navigate through the Latest Job Opening section and click on Jharkhand Eligibility Test.

  • Then select “Click Here to Apply”.

  • You will be taken to the OTR registration page. Complete the OTR registration and generate the login credentials. 

  • Now log in and fill out the application form with personal details, educational qualification, and other required information.

  • Upload the documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fee.

  • Preview the application form carefully before final submission and save it for future reference.

JPSC JET 2025 Apply Online Link

Eligible candidates can apply online via the official portal of JPSC. The link has been provided in this section to apply for JPSC JET 2025.

Direct Link to Apply for JPSC JET 2025

JPSC JET 2025 Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee to complete their application submission process for JPSC JET 2025. The category-wise application fee has been provided here:

Category

Fee

Unreserved (General/EWS)

₹ 575

BC-I / BC-II / EWS

₹ 300 

SC / ST / PwBD / Third Gender

₹ 150 

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News