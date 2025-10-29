JPSC JET Apply Online 2025 Ends Tomorrow, Check Active Application Form Link at jpsc.gov.in

JPSC JET 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The JPSC has invited the applications for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test being conducted by the JPSC to determine the eligibility of the applicants for the position of Assistant Professor at various colleges and institutions in the state. It is also conducted to determine the candidates eligible for taking admissions into PhD programs. The application process for JPSC JET 2025 started from 16 September 2025. The last date to apply for JPSC JET 2025 is 30 October till 11:45 PM.

JPSC JET 2025 Overview

The JPSC will conduct the JET exam for determining the suitability of the candidates for Assistant Professor posts and admissions to PhD programs.