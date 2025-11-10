ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) Exam Pattern 2025-26 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

The English Language Paper 1 is one of two mandatory English papers (totaling 160 external marks), and it is crucial for a student’s overall percentage. The paper specifically tests the ability to communicate effectively, think critically, and structure arguments logically—skills highly valued by the ICSE board. Unlike Paper 2 (Literature), Paper 1 requires consistent writing practice and perfect knowledge of grammatical rules and prescribed formats. Students must approach this paper as an exercise in precise, error-free communication, with the Composition section (20 marks) being the single most important component.

To do well in the ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) exam, you need to do a few important things. Make sure you use the right formats for your essays and letters. Your grammar needs to be perfect, and you should be good at reading to understand the difficult unseen passage. The exam also checks how you use tone, words, and how well you organize your writing, showing that the ICSE board really cares about your overall language skills.