ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26: ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exams 2026 are expected to be held in February or March 2026. The exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks, including 80 marks for the written paper and 20 marks for internal assessment.
The subject focuses on developing students’ understanding of business concepts, trade, finance, and marketing, helping them build a foundation for commerce-related studies in higher classes. The paper pattern is designed to evaluate both theoretical knowledge and practical application through objective and descriptive questions.
To help students prepare effectively, students can check this article for exam structure, marking scheme, and topic-wise weightage for the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam 2025-26.
ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26
Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam 2025-26 should be aware of the exam format, marking scheme, and paper structure to plan their preparation effectively. Check the complete ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26:
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Duration
|
2 hours
|
Total Marks
|
80 marks (external assessment) + 20 marks internal assessment
|
Paper Structure
|
Two sections: Section A (compulsory short answers) and Section B (detailed answers with choice)
|
Section A
|
Short answer questions covering entire syllabus, no choice
|
Section B
|
Detailed answer questions, choice to answer 4 questions
ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Question Paper Pattern 2025-26
Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam 2025-26 should carefully understand the paper pattern to score well. The exam is designed to test both conceptual understanding and practical application through a mix of objective and descriptive questions. Check the detailed ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Question Paper Pattern 2025-26:
|
Section
|
Question Types
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Notes
|
A
|
Short answers (including MCQs)
|
All compulsory
|
40 marks total
|
MCQ, short answer, fill in the blanks, match the following, etc.
|
B
|
Detailed answers
|
Answer any 4 out of 6 questions
|
40 marks total
|
Each question may have two parts of 5 marks each; includes practical sums
ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Topic-Wise Weightage 2025-26
Students can check the below table for the ICSE Class 10 Commerical Studies Topic Wise Weightage 2025-26:
|
Topic
|
Weightage (Marks)
|
Stakeholders in Commercial Organizations
|
15
|
Business Environment
|
10
|
Business Services
|
10
|
Marketing
|
10
|
Business Finance and Accounting
|
15
|
Business Structure and Organization
|
10
|
Commerce and Trade
|
10
|
Practical and Applied Commercial Arithmetic
|
10
Preparation Tips for ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies 2025-26
Students can check the following image for preparation tips for ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies 2025-26 exam:
Understanding the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26 helps students plan their preparation strategically. By focusing on high-weightage topics and practicing both short and detailed questions, students can strengthen their concepts and improve their performance in the 2026 board exams.
