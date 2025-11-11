ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26: ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exams 2026 are expected to be held in February or March 2026. The exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks, including 80 marks for the written paper and 20 marks for internal assessment.

The subject focuses on developing students’ understanding of business concepts, trade, finance, and marketing, helping them build a foundation for commerce-related studies in higher classes. The paper pattern is designed to evaluate both theoretical knowledge and practical application through objective and descriptive questions.

To help students prepare effectively, students can check this article for exam structure, marking scheme, and topic-wise weightage for the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam 2025-26.