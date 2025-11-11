MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 11, 2025, 17:32 IST

ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26: ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam 2025-26 will be held in February or March 2026 for 100 marks. The paper includes two sections, short and detailed answers, covering topics like marketing, finance, business environment, and trade. Students can check the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and topic-wise weightage here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26: ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exams 2026 are expected to be held in February or March 2026. The exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks, including 80 marks for the written paper and 20 marks for internal assessment. 

The subject focuses on developing students’ understanding of business concepts, trade, finance, and marketing, helping them build a foundation for commerce-related studies in higher classes. The paper pattern is designed to evaluate both theoretical knowledge and practical application through objective and descriptive questions. 

To help students prepare effectively, students can check this article for exam structure, marking scheme, and topic-wise weightage for the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam 2025-26.

ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26

Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam 2025-26 should be aware of the exam format, marking scheme, and paper structure to plan their preparation effectively. Check the complete ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26:

Aspect

Details

Duration

2 hours

Total Marks

80 marks (external assessment) + 20 marks internal assessment

Paper Structure

Two sections: Section A (compulsory short answers) and Section B (detailed answers with choice)

Section A

Short answer questions covering entire syllabus, no choice

Section B

Detailed answer questions, choice to answer 4 questions

ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Question Paper Pattern 2025-26

Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam 2025-26 should carefully understand the paper pattern to score well. The exam is designed to test both conceptual understanding and practical application through a mix of objective and descriptive questions. Check the detailed ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Question Paper Pattern 2025-26:

Section

Question Types

Number of Questions

Marks

Notes

A

Short answers (including MCQs)

All compulsory

40 marks total

MCQ, short answer, fill in the blanks, match the following, etc.

B

Detailed answers

Answer any 4 out of 6 questions

40 marks total

Each question may have two parts of 5 marks each; includes practical sums

ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Topic-Wise Weightage 2025-26

Students can check the below table for the ICSE Class 10 Commerical Studies Topic Wise Weightage 2025-26:

Topic

Weightage (Marks)

Stakeholders in Commercial Organizations

15

Business Environment

10

Business Services

10

Marketing

10

Business Finance and Accounting

15

Business Structure and Organization

10

Commerce and Trade

10

Practical and Applied Commercial Arithmetic

10

Preparation Tips for ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies 2025-26

Students can check the following image for preparation tips for ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies 2025-26 exam:

ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam 2026

 

Understanding the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2025-26 helps students plan their preparation strategically. By focusing on high-weightage topics and practicing both short and detailed questions, students can strengthen their concepts and improve their performance in the 2026 board exams.

Also check: 

ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2025-26

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2025-26

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2025-26

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News